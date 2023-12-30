en English
AI & ML

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST
Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

In a world increasingly leaning towards artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has taken a giant leap forward with the official launch of its Copilot app for iOS, now freely available on the App Store. This move comes on the heels of the Android version’s release, making the AI-powered assistant accessible to a wider audience.

Powerful AI at Your Fingertips

What sets Copilot apart is its engine: the latest GPT-4 from OpenAI, touted as the most advanced large language model (LLM) offered by the organization. This technology, typically accessible only through a subscription for ChatGPT, is now available to iOS users free of charge.

But that’s not all. Microsoft has supercharged the iOS app with an image generator powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, enabling users to create AI-generated artworks right on their mobile devices.

Copilot: Your New AI Assistant

Microsoft envisions Copilot as more than just a tool—it’s an AI assistant capable of handling a multitude of tasks. Whether you need to pose a question, draft an email, compose a story, or summarize a complex text, Copilot is up to the task.

While it’s now available as a standalone app on iOS and Android, Copilot began as a web service. Users could access its features on desktops and laptops, even outside of Microsoft’s Edge browser. In a series of significant updates over the last fortnight, Microsoft has integrated Copilot into Dev Tools within Edge to aid developers, expanded its features within the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, launched the Android app, and made Copilot Chat generally available on GitHub.

A New Era of AI

To understand the importance Microsoft places on Copilot, consider this: the tech giant likens it to the Start button in Windows. In Microsoft’s view, Copilot represents an entry point into the world of AI on PCs, a testament to its potential impact and reach.

With the iOS launch, Microsoft continues to democratize access to advanced AI technology, bringing powerful tools to everyday users and developers alike.

AI & ML Science & Technology


Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

