AI & ML

Microsoft Edge Shifts Focus to AI with Rebranding

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Microsoft Edge Shifts Focus to AI with Rebranding

In a distinct move to emphasize its cutting-edge capabilities, Microsoft has rebranded its Edge browser as Microsoft Edge: AI Browser. The revision in name, primarily for Android and iOS versions, underscores the company’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities into its products. This development spotlights the Edge browser’s AI-powered features, which include the DALL-E 3 image generator, Copilot for article summarization, and image recognition, among others.

Demystifying the AI in Microsoft Edge

The term ‘AI Browser’ has piqued the curiosity of many users, prompting questions about the extent and nature of AI in the Edge browser. The browser’s refined description on app stores presents itself as a smarter way to browse, find, create, and shop on mobile devices. It highlights its support for GPT-4, one of the most advanced AI language models by OpenAI. Further, the browser’s toolbar now hosts a Copilot button, providing easy access to multiple AI-assisted features.

Reception and Implications

The AI-centric rebranding has received mixed reactions from users, with some showing skepticism towards the claim of being an ‘AI browser’. Others have voiced appreciation for the added features that streamline the browsing experience. Microsoft’s move aligns with its broader strategy to leverage its partnership with OpenAI and promote Copilot across its products. The company’s focus on AI is set to intensify in 2024 with the release of next-generation Windows and new Surface devices that highlight AI-powered experiences.

Market Position and Future Prospects

Despite these advancements, Microsoft Edge’s presence in the mobile market remains relatively low. As per Statcounter, the Edge browser holds a mere 0.24% market share. Dominant players such as Chrome, Safari, and Samsung Internet continue to overshadow it. However, the company’s strategic shift towards AI could potentially attract more tech-savvy users looking for a smart and personalized browsing experience. Thus, it remains to be seen whether Microsoft’s AI-centric rebranding will enable Edge to carve out a larger slice of the mobile browser market.

0
AI & ML
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

