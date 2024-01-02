en English
Mickey Mouse in Public Domain: A New Era for AI and Intellectual Property Rights

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Mickey Mouse in Public Domain: A New Era for AI and Intellectual Property Rights

The dawn of 2024 greeted the world not only with new year celebrations but also with a landmark shift in the realm of intellectual property and artificial intelligence. Three classic Mickey Mouse cartoons from 1928, ‘Steamboat Willie,’ ‘Plane Crazy,’ and ‘The Gallopin’ Gaucho,’ stepped into the public domain in the United States, sparking a series of creative and educational experiments.

Explore, Create, and Innovate with Public Domain Content

In this newfound freedom, digital humanities researcher Pierre-Carl Langlais saw an opportunity to push the boundaries of AI’s potential. He released an AI model on Hugging Face, training it on stills from these newly-released cartoons. The model allows users to generate new images based on textual prompts, providing an innovative means to create and learn.

However, this first iteration of the AI model did not produce flawless results. The images were rudimentary and sometimes distorted—consequences of fine-tuning the model with a limited number of stills to manage costs and training time. Yet, these limitations did not dampen the spirits of users, who gleefully explored the new realm of possibilities.

Mickey Mouse in the Public Domain: A New Legal Frontier

With the public domain status, users freely generated images that included controversial depictions of Mickey Mouse, highlighting the legal liberties granted by the transition. The current situation permits full and free use of the 1928 Mickey Mouse imagery, even as the question of using copyrighted works in AI training data remains unresolved.

It is crucial to understand that the public domain status does not extend to later versions of Mickey Mouse. Commercial use of the character’s name still involves trademark implications. Therefore, the entry of Mickey Mouse into the public domain is both a creative boon and a legal conundrum.

Implications for the Future

The arrival of Mickey Mouse in the public domain is anticipated to trigger further legal and creative explorations. With the availability of higher-definition cartoons in the public domain, future iterations of the AI model are expected to yield enhanced results. As the digital landscape evolves, the intersection of AI and intellectual property rights will continue to test the limits of creativity, innovation, and law.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

