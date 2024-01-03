en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Meta’s ‘Seamless’: A Giant Leap in Real-Time Cross-Lingual Communication

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Meta’s ‘Seamless’: A Giant Leap in Real-Time Cross-Lingual Communication

In a groundbreaking move, Meta has launched Seamless, a state-of-the-art live speech translator that aims to revolutionize real-time cross-lingual communication. This cutting-edge technology, built on the SeamlessM4T v2 model, promises minimal delay, making conversations more fluid and natural.

Revolutionary Features of Seamless

Seamless boasts of unique features such as SeamlessExpressive and SeamlessStreaming. The former ensures the preservation of expression during speech-to-speech translation, keeping intact the nuances of speech rate, pauses, emotion, and style. The latter, a streaming translation model, ensures uninterrupted communication. At present, Seamless supports translation between English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Chinese.

A Leap Forward in AI Advancements

But Seamless is not the only major development in AI. The technology is also making strides in speech enhancement, with an open-source AI model that filters out background noise. Personalization, too, is coming under the AI ambit, with technology enabling the creation of customized figurines as unique avatars or gifts.

AI’s Influence on Research and Healthcare

Research and brainstorming are also being enhanced through AI, thanks to tools like Google’s DeepMind’s Notebook LM, a collaborative research tool. In healthcare, AI applications such as ChatGPT are making strides, interpreting blood work and DNA tests with remarkable accuracy.

AI’s Impact on Content Creation and the Arts

Apart from these, AI is transforming video creation with realistic human images and animating static images through an AI art generator named Leonardo. Further, AI is also improving video captioning services, which is a significant step towards accessibility and inclusivity.

All these innovations underline the profound integration of AI into various aspects of life, from communication and content creation to healthcare and the arts. They showcase the rapidly expanding capabilities of AI technology, marking a new era of technological advancements that are set to redefine our lives.

0
AI & ML Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
10 mins ago
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess
In a significant move that underscores the rapidly evolving tech landscape, Kinetic Group Inc. has completed the acquisition of Binnops US Technologies Inc., a prominent name in advanced artificial intelligence solutions. This all-stock transaction heralds a new chapter for Kinetic Group, as it strategically positions itself to enhance its capabilities and extend its offerings in
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess
Judy Security Appoints Seasoned Cybersecurity Professional Christopher Leach as New CISO
38 mins ago
Judy Security Appoints Seasoned Cybersecurity Professional Christopher Leach as New CISO
Scienaptic AI and DigiFi Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Digital Lending
43 mins ago
Scienaptic AI and DigiFi Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Digital Lending
Derby City Council Turns to AI for Enhanced Services and Savings
10 mins ago
Derby City Council Turns to AI for Enhanced Services and Savings
Chief Justice Roberts Criticized for Evading Ethical Issues in Year-End Report
18 mins ago
Chief Justice Roberts Criticized for Evading Ethical Issues in Year-End Report
U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI
20 mins ago
U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and AI
Latest Headlines
World News
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
50 seconds
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
2 mins
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
2 mins
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
3 mins
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
3 mins
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
3 mins
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
4 mins
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
5 mins
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
5 mins
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
26 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
27 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
36 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
37 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
46 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
49 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app