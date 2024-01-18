en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Meta’s AI Integration Boosts Ad Spending Returns by 32%

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Meta’s AI Integration Boosts Ad Spending Returns by 32%

It’s a new dawn in the digital advertising landscape as Meta, the tech titan behind Facebook and Instagram, reports a significant upswing in ad performance due to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s AI-driven advertising algorithms have delivered a remarkable 32% average increase in return on spending for advertisers, revolutionizing the way brands interact with their target audiences.

AI: The Driving Force Behind Digital Advertising

The AI algorithms implemented by Meta optimize ad delivery by leveraging user data and machine learning to predict user behavior and preferences. This predictive intelligence allows for personalized and relevant ad experiences that increase engagement rates and lead to higher conversion rates. The result? A boost in return on investment for advertisers.

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, has also expanded its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta. This expansion includes measuring Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels to provide global advertisers with transparency and protection for their brand equity within user-generated media environments.

A Look at Meta’s Stock Performance

David Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has been bullish on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) stock since March 2016, with a staggering 232% return seen since then. In September 2023, Tepper doubled down on his Meta stock investment, increasing its total portfolio weight to just over 8%. This investment could be attributed to the AI push that Meta experienced through 2023, with the stock up 172% over the past year.

Analysts remain bullish on Meta and have raised price targets on the stock. Dan Ives, a renowned analyst, forecasts strong tech earnings in the fourth quarter due to an uptick in consumer demand and the AI spending tidal wave hitting the tech industry. Ives predicts AI to become increasingly mainstream, with giants like Microsoft and Nvidia leading the AI revolution.

Brand Building and Ecommerce Returns

New analysis reveals that investment in brand building has resulted in a record ecommerce return during the peak season. Nest Commerce’s Readout report showcases that Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) increased by a remarkable 35% between October and November for brands investing in full-funnel strategies on Meta. Full-funnel strategies involve long-term investment in brand awareness to generate future demand among new customers while driving immediate sales. These strategies have proven particularly effective throughout Q4, with conversion rates 41% higher year on year.

The report also reveals that Reels outperforms TikTok, with click-through rates up by 71% year on year and conversions improving by 45% year on year. This growth suggests that Reels now has a 39% higher Conversion Rate than TikTok ads.

In summary, the integration of AI in digital advertising is not only reshaping the industry but is also offering brands an effective way to maximize the efficiency of their marketing campaigns, leading to better user engagement and higher returns on ad spending.

0
AI & ML
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
9 mins ago
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
In a significant breakthrough, Eemani Naveen, a 23-year-old from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended for creating and propagating a deepfake video of popular actor Rashmika Mandanna. The digitally manipulated video, posted on an Instagram fan page managed by Naveen, led to a significant surge in followers, jumping from 90,000 to a staggering 1,080,000 within a
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
2 hours ago
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
Lucyd's Nautica: ChatGPT-integrated Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Fashion Tech
2 hours ago
Lucyd's Nautica: ChatGPT-integrated Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Fashion Tech
Sandra Rodriguez: Blending Art and AI to Uncover Societal Biases
1 hour ago
Sandra Rodriguez: Blending Art and AI to Uncover Societal Biases
The AI Manifesto: What Entrepreneurs Aren't Developing Yet
1 hour ago
The AI Manifesto: What Entrepreneurs Aren't Developing Yet
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Optimism Fuels Market Bull Run
2 hours ago
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Optimism Fuels Market Bull Run
Latest Headlines
World News
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
1 min
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
1 min
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
2 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
2 mins
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
2 mins
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
2 mins
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
2 mins
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
2 mins
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
3 mins
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
58 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app