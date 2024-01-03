Meeranda to Participate in Microsoft’s AI PitchFest

Start-up AI solutions provider, Meeranda, has been chosen to participate in the Microsoft Reactor – Toronto AI Entrepreneurs Unite – Founders Hub PitchFest, scheduled for January 16th, 2024. The event is a part of Microsoft’s initiative for start-ups and aims to bring together emerging AI companies to present their groundbreaking innovations.

Meeranda’s Journey So Far

The PitchFest serves as a recognition of Meeranda’s significant contributions to the AI field. The event also provides an opportunity for Meeranda to expand its network, share its vision, and seek potential collaborations. Meeranda’s CEO, Mr. Raji Wahidy, has expressed his excitement for the upcoming year and disclosed plans for the deployment of their product to early adopters and new partners in the first quarter.

Addressing Customer Service Challenges

Meeranda’s AI technology, designed to offer a ‘New Personalized Customer Experience,’ targets common customer service problems faced by Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) as well as Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Despite being in its early stages, Meeranda has already secured agreements across six countries and seven industries.

Free Demos for Businesses

As part of their initiative to enhance operations, Meeranda is offering free demos of their AI solutions to businesses. This move is expected to further solidify Meeranda’s status as a leading innovator in the AI field, and attract more potential collaborations.