MediaGo and The Media Trust Collaborate to Safeguard Digital Advertising Ecosystem

In a move expected to revolutionize the digital advertising landscape, MediaGo, an intelligent advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with The Media Trust (TMT), a leader in digital trust and safety for online advertising. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing the quality and safety of the advertising ecosystem, benefiting not only advertisers and publishers but also the end user.

Protecting the Ecosystem

The partnership intends to protect publishers from harmful ads, prevent advertisers from bidding against illegitimate inventory, and ensure safe consumer experiences. TMT’s AI-enhanced engine will enable MediaGo to scrutinize the quality and legitimacy of advertiser landing pages, effectively safeguarding against a plethora of threats including malicious software, pop-ups, fraudulent content, high-risk redirects, and viruses.

Enhanced Ad Experience

This elevated level of scrutiny provides a safer, cleaner advertising experience, preventing unlawful data tracking and saving valuable resources that would otherwise be expended on malware attacks. MediaGo, a part of the Baidu Global Business Unit, remains steadfast in its commitment to augmenting advertising experiences for consumers as well as digital companies.

Benefiting the Industry and Consumers

The alliance between MediaGo and TMT allows legitimate advertisers to secure premium ad placements, while maintaining a high standard for ad content. This not only benefits the entire advertising industry but also consumers, including sensitive demographics such as seniors.

According to a report by PubMatic, alternative IDs in the bid stream have resulted in a 16% revenue boost for publishers, contributing to a safer online advertising ecosystem. Furthermore, the Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market, crucial to the digital advertising ecosystem, is projected to grow from $21 billion in 2022 to $228.4 billion by 2032, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. This substantial growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones, fast internet, AI technology, and an increased interest in online advertising among business owners.