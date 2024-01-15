en English
Mastercard Unveils AI Tool to Empower Global Small Businesses

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
In a forward-thinking initiative, Mastercard has launched a novel tool, the Mastercard Small Business AI, designed to empower small business owners around the globe. This innovative, Artificial Intelligence-based solution is aimed at offering personalized and inclusive support to entrepreneurs grappling with a myriad of business challenges.

Breaking Down Biases with Mastercard Small Business AI

In an effort to ensure the tool is both inclusive and bias-free, Mastercard has forged a partnership with Create Labs, an organization committed to promoting technology access for underserved communities. The AI tool, built on the principles of Generative AI technology, promises to deliver a conversational experience that is both user-centric and reflective of inclusive design principles.

Global Media Coalition Fuelling Content

The content that will power the AI tool will not solely be sourced from Mastercard’s existing resources. A coalition of global media entities, including Blavity Media Group, Group Black, Newsweek, and TelevisaUnivision, will license their business content, encompassing articles, podcasts, and interviews, thereby enriching the AI’s repository of knowledge.

From U.S. to Global Outreach

While the pilot phase of the AI tool is set to commence in the U.S., Mastercard envisions a broader, international reach for the project. The global finance giant is actively seeking to involve additional partners from around the world to enhance the tool’s local relevance as the project scales up.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

