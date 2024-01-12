Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has always been a hotbed for technological innovation; this year’s iteration was no exception. Amid the flurry of new gadgets and gizmos, marketing leaders took the stage at CES 2024 to share their insights on the future trends of the industry—a landscape increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence (AI) and redefined by the challenges and opportunities it presents.

Advertising Renaissance

Michael Kassan, the CEO of MediaLink, foresees an advertising renaissance on the horizon. With an increasingly diverse range of businesses, from traditional retailers to burgeoning delivery apps, joining the advertising landscape, complexity will inevitably increase. However, Kassan emphasized that this complexity brings along a larger pool of expertise to address challenges like privacy and AI, opening up new opportunities for innovation.

AI Disrupts Marketing

Kate Richling, Chief Marketing Officer at Media.Monks, echoed Kassan’s sentiments on the impact of AI. She anticipates that the disruption caused by AI will catalyze marketing-driven business transformations. This evolution will see the role of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) change, with a greater focus on overseeing the implementation and ethical use of AI in marketing strategies.

AI’s Influence on Creativity

However, the use of AI in marketing isn’t just about strategy and data—it’s also about creativity. Amy Carvajal, Chief Creative Officer at Code and Theory, believes that AI will continue to influence creativity in marketing. Yet, she stresses that as AI’s role grows, there should be an increased focus on social responsibility when it comes to source materials and creator compensation.

Challenges of Digital Privacy

Esther Raphael, Chief Strategy Officer at Intersection, highlighted the challenges posed by digital privacy regulations. She emphasized the need for Personalization 2.0—a clever, non-intrusive way of using out-of-home media to connect with consumers’ moods and surroundings rather than relying on traditional, intrusive methods of personalized marketing.

As the curtains close on CES 2024, the marketing world is left with a clearer vision of the future—a future that promises an advertising renaissance, evolving roles of marketing leaders, an increased focus on creativity and social responsibility, and a fresh approach to personalization. The new era of marketing is here, and it’s clear that AI will be at its helm.