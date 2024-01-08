en English
AI & ML

Marcum LLP Introduces AskMarcum.ai: The Intersection of AI and Human Expertise

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Marcum LLP Introduces AskMarcum.ai: The Intersection of AI and Human Expertise

In an innovative stride, Marcum LLP has launched AskMarcum.ai, an artificial intelligence tool aimed at bolstering the expertise of its professionals. Developed by the incubator arm of Marcum Technology, Marcum Labs, the AI-powered tool is designed to provide easy access to a multitude of resources through simple queries. The overarching objective is to enhance communication, knowledge sharing, and problem-solving among business owners and CPA advisers.

AI: Enhancing Processes, Not Replacing Humans

Peter Scavuzzo, the chief information digital officer and CEO of Marcum Technology, emphasized the role of AI as a facilitator, not a replacement for human advisers. While acknowledging the rapid advancement of AI tools like AskMarcum.ai, Scavuzzo stressed that these tools are designed to enhance processes such as recordkeeping and tax preparation. Despite their potential, artificial intelligence tools are not intended to substitute human oversight.

The ‘black box’ nature of AI, where the decision-making process is not entirely transparent, underscores the importance of human supervision. Scavuzzo anticipates that auditors will need to stay alert and adapt to the ways AI is leveraged in financial preparations. He further suggested that future requirements might include standards for AI audits.

AI’s Transformative Potential in Accounting

Daren Campbell of EY Americas shares an optimistic view of AI’s potential in revolutionizing the accounting profession. He projects that AI will become indispensable for businesses, assisting with tasks such as tax planning and data analysis. This, in turn, will enable firms to offer more strategic advice on business planning and strategy.

However, Campbell also noted an incident where a brief with fictitious case citations generated by an AI chatbot was submitted by lawyers, underscoring the fact that human judgment remains irreplaceable. While AI has the potential to transform the advisory role, the necessity of human oversight cannot be overlooked.

In conclusion, the launch of AskMarcum.ai by Marcum LLP signifies a significant step in leveraging AI technology to bolster CPA advisers’ capabilities and improve business operations. While AI’s transformative potential is significant, the need for human oversight remains paramount, serving as a reminder that technology should complement, not replace, human expertise.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

