AI & ML

Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Mapbox, a global trailblazer in location technology, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Hyundai Autoever, a prominent entity within the Hyundai Motor Group. This game-changing partnership pivots around the innovative Mapbox MapGPT, a highly intelligent AI voice assistant designed to revolutionize the interface between vehicles, mobile apps, and humans. The partnership’s primary objective is to redefine the driving sphere by delivering smarter, safer, and smoother travel experiences through actionable, real-time recommendations and alerts.

Mapbox MapGPT: The Future of Vehicle Technology

The heart of this collaboration is the remarkable Mapbox MapGPT. It is a state-of-the-art AI voice assistant that has already demonstrated its potential in a proof of concept. The development of this technology for commercial use promises to drastically reshape the realm of vehicle technology. The assistant harnesses the power of proactive location intelligence, continually updated with Mapbox data, to offer drivers smart travel recommendations, including dynamic routing around traffic congestion and timely weather alerts. It also allows drivers to manage their vehicle’s systems through voice commands, seamlessly integrating with popular third-party apps for an enhanced user experience.

Special Features for Korean Users and Electric Vehicles

With a keen understanding of their market, Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever have ensured that their collaboration caters to Korean users’ specific needs. This intentionality is reflected in the inclusion of Korean language support and the development of local search capabilities. Furthermore, the partnership has a special focus on electric vehicles (EVs), aligning with the global shift towards sustainable modes of transportation and the growing popularity of EVs. Alongside these features, the introduction of Mapbox 3D Navigation promises to provide a more immersive and intuitive navigation experience.

Leaders Express Optimism About the Collaboration

Hyundai Autoever’s Dongkwon Suh and Mapbox’s CEO, Peter Sirota, have both voiced their excitement about the collaboration’s potential. They believe that the partnership will redefine vehicle technology and elevate the overall driving experience. This optimism is well-founded, given the innovative capabilities of Mapbox MapGPT and the combined expertise of Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever. This partnership underscores the transformative potential of AI and location technology in the automotive industry, promising a future where driving is not just a necessity, but a uniquely personalized and enjoyable experience.

AI & ML Automotive South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

