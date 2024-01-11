Machine Learning Sheds Light on Influential Factors of Drug Delivery Nanoparticles

The recent surge in personalized cancer treatments has led to a closer focus on stimuli-responsive biomaterials, capable of delivering the drug to specific sites and reducing off-target effects. Among such biomaterials, poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA)-based nanoparticles (NPs) stand out, offering promising prospects in targeted drug delivery systems.

Machine Learning and PLGA-Based Nanoparticles

A recent study, published on January 10, 2024, in the Biomaterials journal, employed four different machine learning (ML) techniques to create models predicting and understanding the influential factors affecting the characteristics of PLGA-based NPs. The models were trained using parameters related to NP size, encapsulation efficiency (E.E.%), and drug loading (D.L.%). The Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator was utilized to identify the most influential features affecting these parameters.

Validating the Models

The models were validated using a tenfold validation method and were evaluated using metrics such as absolute error, mean absolute error, and R-square. The study found that support vector regression was ideal for predicting NP size and E.E.%, while the random forest model showed better results for D.L.%. Furthermore, the research revealed that E.E.% is a critical parameter influencing NP size. Simultaneously, the molecular weight and lactide-to-glycolide ratio of PLGA significantly affect E.E.% and D.L.% respectively.

AI’s Role in Nanomedicine

The field of nanomedicine, which includes the design of nanoscale medicines and imaging agents, has seen an increasing adoption of AI and ML methods. These computational approaches offer more precision and can handle the complexity of drug delivery systems better than traditional trial-and-error methods. The study emphasized AI’s potential in designing formulations with improved control of properties and optimal outcomes, demonstrating AI applications in microfluidic systems and optimization of microparticle properties.