Lunit and Samsung Electronics Ink a Three-Year Contract to Revolutionize Chest Screenings with AI

In a landmark move, South Korean AI-specialist company, Lunit, and world-renowned tech giant, Samsung Electronics, have inked a three-year supply contract. The deal revolves around integrating Lunit's AI technology into Samsung's top-tier X-ray devices, aiming to revolutionize chest screenings with heightened speed and accuracy. The partnership signifies a promising leap in the realm of medical diagnostics, underscoring the immense potential of AI in augmenting patient care.

Driving Innovation in Chest Screenings

Encompassing a value of $1.86 million, the contract entails Lunit equipping Samsung's premium X-ray machines with its AI solutions for chest X-ray reading, including the renowned Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage. The immediate target markets for these AI-enhanced X-ray devices are North America, Canada, and Europe. However, plans are already underway to extend sales networks to the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage: A Game-Changer in ICUs and ERs

The Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage, which has received FDA clearance, is particularly poised to transform operations within Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and Emergency Rooms (ERs). The solution's ability to detect critical findings and prioritize them for prompt review and intervention can significantly optimize patient outcomes, heralding a new era in emergency medical care.

Lunit's Global Footprint

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been steadfast in its mission to conquer cancer with AI technology. Its flagship suite, Lunit INSIGHT, is already clinically used in over 3,000 hospitals and medical institutions across more than 40 countries, following FDA clearance and the CE Mark. With its headquarters stationed in Seoul and representatives spread out across the globe, Lunit continues to champion the cause of AI-powered diagnostics and therapeutics.