AI & ML

Luma Leverages Nvidia’s GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
In the dynamic landscape of generative AI, Luma, founded by Alex Yu and Amit Jain, is making remarkable strides. The company, since its inception in 2021, has garnered a user base of over two million through its pioneering app, which masters the art of 3D object capture using smartphones. As the realm of generative AI continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Luma has its sights set on harnessing the power of a significant compute cluster equipped with about 3,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs. The objective is straightforward yet ambitious: training cutting-edge AI models that venture into the depths of the ‘uncanny valley’ and enhance multimodal intelligence by marrying language and vision capabilities.

Luma’s Genie: Turning Words into 3D

Recently, Luma introduced a model, aptly named Genie, on its Discord server. Genie’s magic lies in its ability to transform text descriptions into 3D objects. The company, fresh off a $43 million Series B funding round, which places its valuation between $200 million and $300 million, intends to channel these funds towards expanding its workforce and fortifying its technological infrastructure. The ultimate goal is to create photorealistic generative technologies encapsulated within an intuitive app.

Luma: Pioneering High-Fidelity Outputs

While competition is rife, with various platforms and startups vying for a piece of the pie, Luma sets itself apart with the promise of superior fidelity in its outputs. Even as the improved version of Genie is released, more sophisticated generative AI models are being conceptualized. The company’s vision is set to accelerate with the plan to double its 24-person team by the end of the following year.

Partnership with Nvidia: A Power Move

One crucial part of Luma’s journey has been its association with Nvidia Corp., a company that’s been integrating generative AI technology into its GPUs to enable advanced 3D object generation and other AI advancements. This partnership has enabled Luma to leverage Nvidia’s powerful tools for its ambitious projects. The $43 million funding secured by Luma further emphasizes the potential of their joint endeavors. Furthermore, Nvidia’s partnerships with Adobe and Getty Images to bring generative AI features into their services underline the growing importance and application of this technology.

AI & ML Business
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

AI & ML

