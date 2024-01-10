LTIMindtree Ignites Digital Transformation with Canvas CloudXperienz

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced Canvas CloudXperienz, a pioneering SaaS-based hybrid cloud management platform. This innovative platform, underpinned by Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOPs), is engineered to propel enterprises towards the zenith of digital transformation across their cloud management processes.

A New Dawn for Hybrid Cloud Management

Canvas CloudXperienz signifies a paradigm shift in how businesses manage and optimize their hybrid cloud infrastructures and applications. The platform offers an unparalleled trifecta of efficiency, security, and scalability. It provides a 360-degree observability of both the business and IT environments, serving as a powerful tool for performance measurement and optimization of enterprise applications, infrastructure, and cloud resources.

Automation Meets Efficiency

The platform’s key strength lies in its automation capabilities. By automating 40-70% of services, Canvas CloudXperienz liberates employee time for strategic tasks, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Beyond its automation prowess, the platform stands out for its user-friendly interface, rapid cloud adoption capabilities, and actionable business insights.

Reining in Cloud Costs

Canvas CloudXperienz is not all about performance and automation; it also excels in cost management. The integration of Financial Operations (FinOps) with LTIMindtree Infinity, a core feature of the platform, provides the much-needed visibility into cloud expenditure. It offers comprehensive spend analytics and optimization recommendations, effectively managing and reducing cloud costs.

The platform has been developed in collaboration with prominent partners like ScienceLogic, ServiceNow, and Delinea. Furthermore, Canvas CloudXperienz also supports customers in making environmentally conscious decisions, aligning technology with sustainability. LTIMindtree’s COO, Nachiket Deshpande, affirms that the platform sets new industry standards and enhances customer innovation experiences.