LTIMindtree Ignites Digital Transformation with Canvas CloudXperienz

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
In the ever-evolving digital landscape, LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced Canvas CloudXperienz, a pioneering SaaS-based hybrid cloud management platform. This innovative platform, underpinned by Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOPs), is engineered to propel enterprises towards the zenith of digital transformation across their cloud management processes.

A New Dawn for Hybrid Cloud Management

Canvas CloudXperienz signifies a paradigm shift in how businesses manage and optimize their hybrid cloud infrastructures and applications. The platform offers an unparalleled trifecta of efficiency, security, and scalability. It provides a 360-degree observability of both the business and IT environments, serving as a powerful tool for performance measurement and optimization of enterprise applications, infrastructure, and cloud resources.

Automation Meets Efficiency

The platform’s key strength lies in its automation capabilities. By automating 40-70% of services, Canvas CloudXperienz liberates employee time for strategic tasks, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Beyond its automation prowess, the platform stands out for its user-friendly interface, rapid cloud adoption capabilities, and actionable business insights.

Reining in Cloud Costs

Canvas CloudXperienz is not all about performance and automation; it also excels in cost management. The integration of Financial Operations (FinOps) with LTIMindtree Infinity, a core feature of the platform, provides the much-needed visibility into cloud expenditure. It offers comprehensive spend analytics and optimization recommendations, effectively managing and reducing cloud costs.

The platform has been developed in collaboration with prominent partners like ScienceLogic, ServiceNow, and Delinea. Furthermore, Canvas CloudXperienz also supports customers in making environmentally conscious decisions, aligning technology with sustainability. LTIMindtree’s COO, Nachiket Deshpande, affirms that the platform sets new industry standards and enhances customer innovation experiences.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

