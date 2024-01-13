en English
AI & ML

Lifetime Subscription to JumpStory Microsoft Office Plugin Now Available at Promotional Price

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Lifetime Subscription to JumpStory Microsoft Office Plugin Now Available at Promotional Price

Businesses aiming to enrich their content now have the opportunity to secure a lifetime subscription to the JumpStory Microsoft Office Plugin. Available at an introductory price of $59.99 until January 14, this plugin is anticipated to boost the quality of business documents and presentations by offering access to millions of top-tier images that encapsulate genuine human emotions.

Boosting Document Quality with Real Images

The JumpStory Plugin is designed to seamlessly integrate into Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, thereby enhancing the visual impact of business communications. The ability to incorporate high-resolution images portraying real people and authentic emotions can significantly elevate the appeal and effectiveness of presentations and reports.

Advanced Features and Versatility

Recognized in several reputable publications, the JumpStory Plugin comes equipped with advanced features such as an AI-powered background removal tool, a smart editor, and a dedicated search assistant. Subscribers can also upload their own images and employ text matching to pinpoint the most apt visuals for their content.

An Investment in Effective Communication

This subscription, accessible to up to five users, includes millions of icons, videos, and photos, alongside a devoted search assistant and worldwide insurance for all visuals. With no recurring fees, this one-time investment aims to augment the effectiveness of business communication. As businesses increasingly rely on compelling visuals to engage their audiences, this plugin could prove invaluable in setting a company apart.

AI & ML Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

