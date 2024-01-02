en English
AI & ML

Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors

Unveiling a new chapter in the realm of digital recruitment, Liberty Hive has reshaped recruitment paradigms with its bespoke platform, tailor-made for the media, marketing, and martech sectors. The platform’s unique selling proposition is its custom-made matching system that aligns candidates with job positions, taking into account their skill set, experience level, and preferred working styles.

AI-Powered Recruitment

With a keen emphasis on efficiency, Liberty Hive employs artificial intelligence to vet potential candidates. It also leverages data analysis to continuously refine the platform’s performance. The success of this innovative approach is reflected in the platform’s exponential growth, with a staggering 600% year-over-year increase in its user base, now boasting over 1,000 candidates and 79 companies.

A Magnet for High-Profile Companies

High-profile companies, including Channel 4, Aldi, and L’Oral, are part of the platform’s rapidly expanding user base. The platform’s effectiveness is underscored by the fact that 71% of companies return within six months to post jobs, and 22% have adopted it as their primary recruitment tool.

User Experience at the Forefront

Liberty Hive’s commitment to enhancing user experience is demonstrated by the 45 technological enhancements made since 2021 and the placement of a head of data to leverage first-party insights. User-friendly features like the salary band have led to a surge in applications and reduced hiring times.

2023 Marketing Week Award Winner

This commitment to excellence and innovation has not gone unnoticed. Liberty Hive was bestowed with the 2023 Marketing Week Award for Digital Transformation, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The company’s transparent communication policy, which allows direct chats with its founders, further reinforces its dedication to user satisfaction.

With ambitious goals to double its talent pool to 2,000 by year-end, and a steadfast commitment to evolve its services to meet the industry’s changing needs, Liberty Hive is set to redefine the future of digital recruitment.

