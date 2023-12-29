en English
LG’s New AI-Powered Robot and Other Tech Updates

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:42 pm EST
LG's New AI-Powered Robot and Other Tech Updates

In the forthcoming CES 2024, tech giant LG is poised to introduce an innovative bipedal robot. This compact, AI-powered marvel, supported by Qualcomm’s Robotics RB5 Platform, is equipped with an array of impressive features, including face and voice recognition, emotional processing, and interaction capabilities. The robot is adept at conveying emotions through posture adjustments, marking a significant leap in robotics technology.

LG’s Foray into AI-Driven Robotics

LG’s yet-to-be-named robot, designed to carry out various tasks, ranges from home monitoring and pet care to indoor air quality measurement. Despite its ability to navigate and interact like a smart home device, it remains uncertain whether it can integrate with home systems to control functions such as the thermostat. Enthusiasts eagerly await further details, including the price, expected to be announced later.

Competitor Developments

While LG takes strides in AI robotics, Xiaomi is marking its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of its first electric car, the SU7 sedan. This move into the competitive EV landscape is slated for a release in China the following year. In other tech industry developments, Nvidia Corp has adapted its offerings in China, selling a less powerful graphics card due to new U.S. export restrictions. OpenAI’s leadership changes and the promise and challenges of generative AI are also under discussion.

Regulatory Updates and More

In regulatory news, India’s Financial Intelligence Unit has accused nine global crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, of operating illegally due to non-compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. Down under in Australia, the tech and startup scene is flourishing, yet grapples with challenges such as access to late-stage capital and the hunt for experienced executives.

Entertainment and Royal News

In the world of entertainment, Oprah Winfrey reflects on her aspiration to appear in ‘The Color Purple.’ Simultaneously, Superpedestrian, an electric scooter company, teeters on the brink of financial collapse, despite plans for new funding and a merger. In the monarchy’s latest, Princess Anne’s involvement in King Charles’ coronation underscores the blend of tradition and modernity within the British royal family.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

