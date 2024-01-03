LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024

LG Electronics has announced its latest lineup of OLED TVs, led by the flagship LG Signature OLED M4 and OLED G4 models, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new line is powered by an upgraded AI processor, Alpha 11, claiming to deliver a significant enhancement in picture and audio quality.

Alpha 11: The Powerhouse Behind the Scenes

The Alpha 11 processor is touted to offer a 70% improvement in graphic performance compared to its predecessors. It is designed to upscale objects and backgrounds, analyze and adjust colors according to filmmakers’ intentions, and provide a more three-dimensional image with its Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology. The result is an immersive viewing experience that brings visuals to life with intricate detail and stunning clarity.

A Gamer’s Delight

The new OLED TVs support a 4K resolution with a higher refresh rate of 144Hz, making them an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts. They are compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, ensuring smooth and tear-free gaming sessions. Furthermore, LG’s Game Optimizer feature provides customized settings for different gaming genres, enhancing gameplay with optimized visuals and performance.

The M4 Model: Wireless Transmission and More

The M4 model introduces the Zero Connect Box, a revolutionary feature that allows wireless audio and video transmission. It enhances the overall user experience by eliminating the need for multiple cables and wires, maintaining the aesthetic appeal of your living room. More details about pricing and availability are expected to be released at CES 2024.

Alongside the new OLED TVs, LG also unveiled a 97-inch M3 OLED display and a 98-inch QNED model, further expanding its product portfolio.

