en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024

LG Electronics has announced its latest lineup of OLED TVs, led by the flagship LG Signature OLED M4 and OLED G4 models, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new line is powered by an upgraded AI processor, Alpha 11, claiming to deliver a significant enhancement in picture and audio quality.

Alpha 11: The Powerhouse Behind the Scenes

The Alpha 11 processor is touted to offer a 70% improvement in graphic performance compared to its predecessors. It is designed to upscale objects and backgrounds, analyze and adjust colors according to filmmakers’ intentions, and provide a more three-dimensional image with its Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology. The result is an immersive viewing experience that brings visuals to life with intricate detail and stunning clarity.

A Gamer’s Delight

The new OLED TVs support a 4K resolution with a higher refresh rate of 144Hz, making them an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts. They are compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, ensuring smooth and tear-free gaming sessions. Furthermore, LG’s Game Optimizer feature provides customized settings for different gaming genres, enhancing gameplay with optimized visuals and performance.

The M4 Model: Wireless Transmission and More

The M4 model introduces the Zero Connect Box, a revolutionary feature that allows wireless audio and video transmission. It enhances the overall user experience by eliminating the need for multiple cables and wires, maintaining the aesthetic appeal of your living room. More details about pricing and availability are expected to be released at CES 2024.

Alongside the new OLED TVs, LG also unveiled a 97-inch M3 OLED display and a 98-inch QNED model, further expanding its product portfolio.

In other tech news, Apple’s stock has seen a dip following Barclays’ downgrade due to a perceived weakening in iPhone demand. However, Goldman Sachs maintains a positive outlook, anticipating potential growth from other products such as PCs and the upcoming VR headset. Roku is making a foray into the premium TV market with its new Pro Series sets, and Israeli cybersecurity firm Aqua Security has extended its Series E funding round by $60 million, reaching a total of $195 million. In the health tech segment, Fitbit has announced discounts on several fitness trackers, including the Fitbit Inspire 3.

On a different note, Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly rallying allies to counter pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, indicating a potential power struggle within one of the world’s largest entertainment conglomerates.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 mins ago
Microsoft Rebrands Edge Browser Emphasizing AI Capabilities
Microsoft has repositioned its Edge browser for Android and iOS platforms, rebranding it as the ‘Microsoft Edge: AI Browser’ to underscore the integration of advanced AI-powered capabilities. This strategic move aligns with Microsoft’s broader vision of incorporating and promoting AI tools across its product range, including the impending next-generation Windows and new Surface devices. Microsoft
Microsoft Rebrands Edge Browser Emphasizing AI Capabilities
Deepfakes and AI-Generated Disinformation: An Uphill Battle for the Crypto Industry
16 mins ago
Deepfakes and AI-Generated Disinformation: An Uphill Battle for the Crypto Industry
CapCut: Revolutionizing Content Creation with Comprehensive Video Editing
40 mins ago
CapCut: Revolutionizing Content Creation with Comprehensive Video Editing
In the Face of AI Advancements, Law Struggles to Keep Pace
7 mins ago
In the Face of AI Advancements, Law Struggles to Keep Pace
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
8 mins ago
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
Comstock and RBMG Set New Standards in Investor Transparency with Survey Report
10 mins ago
Comstock and RBMG Set New Standards in Investor Transparency with Survey Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
24 seconds
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
27 seconds
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
38 seconds
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
45 seconds
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
1 min
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
1 min
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
1 min
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
1 min
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
1 min
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
7 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
20 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app