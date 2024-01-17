LexisNexis Unveils AI-Driven Property Inspection Tool, Set to Revolutionize Commercial Insurance

Global data analytics and technology provider, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, has launched LexisNexis Flyreel, an AI-driven property inspection tool tailored specifically for the commercial insurance market. The innovative tool is designed to revolutionize underwriting processes and sharpen risk segmentation using sophisticated computer vision technology.

Transforming Underwriting with AI

Flyreel's primary function is to facilitate a self-guided property survey, empowering commercial policyholders to document property details and assets with ease. These data points are then processed and converted into actionable reports, custom-fitted to a carrier's specific underwriting practices and risk preferences.

The tool's AI-assistant guides users through the data capture process, simplifying complex procedures and enhancing efficiency. This not only saves time but also ensures comprehensive property documentation, improving the accuracy of the underwriting process.

A Solution to Profitability Challenges

David Zona, senior vice president of commercial insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, emphasized the potential of Flyreel to address profitability challenges faced by insurers. In a time of rising inflation and escalating claim severity, the tool offers a means to attain faster and more precise data insights, thus aiding in better decision-making.

Flyreel's introduction to the commercial insurance market follows its successful adoption in the home insurance sector, promising similar benefits for commercial property insurers. By streamlining the underwriting process and improving risk segmentation, it could lead to increased market share and revenue growth.

Future Implications

As a product of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a subsidiary of the global information and analytics company RELX, Flyreel represents a significant stride in the use of AI in the insurance industry. Its adoption could transform commercial property insurance, making underwriting more accurate, efficient, and cost-effective.

With its advanced capabilities in machine learning, natural language processing, and image recognition, Flyreel is poised to revolutionize the insurance landscape, redefining the way insurers assess risk and make underwriting decisions.