LexisNexis Unleashes AI-Driven Property Survey Solution for Commercial Insurers

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a prominent player in data, analytics, and technology, has ushered in a new era of property inspection in the commercial insurance market with the launch of LexisNexis Flyreel. This AI-driven solution is set to revolutionize the way property risks are assessed during the underwriting process for both new policies and renewals.

AI-Enabled Property Survey

At the heart of Flyreel's operation is an AI assistant that guides policyholders through a self-guided process of capturing property details and assets. Employing advanced computer vision technology, this tool automatically documents these insights, delivering a superior user experience.

A Shift in Underwriting Practices

The resulting data is then transformed into a comprehensive report tailored to the carrier's specific underwriting practices and risk preferences. This streamlines and scales underwriting programs, delivering property inspection information more rapidly than traditional methods.

Shaping the Future of Commercial Insurance

David Zona, the senior vice president of commercial insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, emphasized Flyreel's potential to reshape the commercial insurance landscape. By automating underwriting programs and providing faster property inspection information, Flyreel has already shown momentum in the home insurance market.

Flyreel's mission extends beyond just automation. It aims to help commercial property insurers deliver personalized customer experiences and accurately segment property risk. This innovative approach could potentially increase market share and improve underwriting returns, even in the face of challenges such as inflation and high claim severity. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a subsidiary of RELX, a global information and analytics provider with offices around the globe.