Legrand India Boosts Operations with Nividous Intelligent Automation Platform

Legrand India, an international frontrunner in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has taken a significant stride in its digital transformation journey. The company has embraced the Nividous Intelligent Automation Platform, which has revamped its operations, placing a firm emphasis on accounts payable (AP). This crucial initiative is part of Legrand India's broader strategy to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and workflow automation to create a more efficient and innovative work environment.

Efficiency Gains and Operational Improvements

The collaboration with Nividous, a trailblazer in the automation industry, has yielded impressive results. The most noteworthy gains include an 85% boost in process efficiency, a 90% dip in human errors, and a remarkable 98% accuracy rate in data extraction. The Nividous platform has not only enhanced the AP process but also facilitated Legrand India in fine-tuning complex workflows across multiple departments, thereby elevating operational efficiency on a grand scale.

Attributing Success to Robust Capabilities and Adaptable Strategies

Laxmana Murthy, Director of Digital Transformation at Legrand India, credits the success of their digital projects to the robust capabilities of the Nividous platform. He also acknowledged the adaptability of their processes and implementation strategies, both of which have played a significant role in this digital overhaul.

A Unified Platform for End-to-End Process Automation

Nividous Co-founder, Shvetal Desai, stresses that their unified platform, with native low-code automation, AI/ML, IDP, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has been instrumental in helping Legrand achieve end-to-end process automation. The platform's comprehensive nature has eliminated the need for Legrand to rely on other products or vendors. Legrand India continues to innovate and is currently working to develop a collaborative platform for Design to Dispatch Projects. This move is set to further enhance customer excellence and address complex business challenges.