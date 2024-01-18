KlearNow.AI Unveils KlearHub: Revolutionizing International Trade Documentation Management

The world of international trade documentation management is set for a transformation as KlearNow.AI unveils its new cloud-based platform, KlearHub. This innovative platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to simplify the cumbersome process of ingesting and consolidating necessary documents from various customs brokers and supply chain partners. The introduction of KlearHub, which requires no complex integration, marks a significant advancement in addressing the challenges faced by international supply chain managers. These challenges range from fragmented data, complex system integrations, to outdated document management practices.

AI-Powered Efficiency

KlearHub's strength lies in its ability to provide document storage and offer visibility into shipments, regardless of the document's origin. Its AI system is adept at structuring shipment information across different parties. It boasts an impressive 99% classification rate for document identification, becoming a true co-pilot for global supply chain operations. More so, the platform seamlessly integrates with existing email chains, facilitating a quick adoption process with minimal operational disruption.

Customizable and User-Friendly

KlearHub is designed with customizable dashboards and natural language processing capabilities, enabling easy data analysis and retrieval. This enhances efficiency in international trade operations, a critical factor in the fast-paced global commerce landscape. Since its establishment in 2018, KlearNow.AI has been at the forefront of logistics innovation, with operations in the UK, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.S. The launch of KlearHub further expands the company's software capabilities on a global scale.

Proven Effectiveness

KlearHub's effectiveness is demonstrated in its partnership with UFlex, one of KlearNow.AI's clients. By leveraging KlearHub's capabilities, UFlex optimized operational logistics costs by approximately 75%, resulting in a more cost-effective and efficient logistics supply chain. Additionally, it provided more visibility of product location to customers, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. The transformation brought about by KlearHub is a testament to the potential of AI and ML technologies in revolutionizing international trade operations.