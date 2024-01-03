en English
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess

In a significant move that underscores the rapidly evolving tech landscape, Kinetic Group Inc. has completed the acquisition of Binnops US Technologies Inc., a prominent name in advanced artificial intelligence solutions. This all-stock transaction heralds a new chapter for Kinetic Group, as it strategically positions itself to enhance its capabilities and extend its offerings in the tech industry.

Augmenting Technological Prowess

Binnops US Technologies Inc. has carved a niche for itself by delivering digital transformation solutions to enterprises across various sectors. Known for its innovative AI-driven solutions, Binnops has been instrumental in helping businesses navigate the digital landscape, optimizing operations, and elevating customer experiences. By integrating Binnops’ expertise and technological assets, Kinetic Group is poised to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to its clients.

Boosting Market Position

With this acquisition, Kinetic Group emerges as a leading provider of Digital Twins, Smart Assets, AI predictive analytics, and Metaverse engagement for enterprises and retail clients. Binnops’ smart asset solutions are expected to drive real digital transformation solutions, bolstering an enterprise’s margins through increased efficiency, productivity, and risk management via predictive analytics.

Financial Implications

Projected sales of US$5.1M and EBITDA of US$2.8M in the first year following the acquisition highlight the potential value Binnops brings to Kinetic Group’s portfolio. The company has previously provided customized solutions to leading Fortune 500 companies, amassing lifetime contract revenue of over six million dollars. As part of the acquisition, Kinetic Group raised $3 million in an 8% PIK Dividend Series A Convertible Participating Preferred, structured with CIM Securities LLC as the lead placement agent.

This acquisition not only strengthens Kinetic Group’s market position, but it also highlights the growing trend of consolidation in the tech sector. Companies are increasingly making strategic acquisitions of specialized firms to augment their technological might and competitive edge, shaping the future of the tech industry.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

