Kellen Giuda Takes on Capital Markets with KG Capital; Sells American Military News

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Kellen Giuda Takes on Capital Markets with KG Capital; Sells American Military News

In a significant move that marks his foray into the capital management industry, Kellen Giuda has announced the inception of KG Capital, a firm aimed at employing quantitative and AI-driven strategies in the equities and options markets. The firm will also provide support to startups focusing on the development of future technologies. This development comes in the wake of Giuda’s sale of American Military News (AMN), a news outlet he established in 2015, to Wylde Inc., an e-commerce business.

A New Chapter for American Military News

AMN, under Giuda’s leadership, has earned recognition for its comprehensive and unbiased reporting on military, defense, national security, and geopolitical matters. The news outlet has also been lauded by NewsGuard for its trustworthiness and accuracy, earning a perfect score. The acquisition of AMN by Wylde Inc. is expected to bolster the news outlet’s expansion and growth, particularly in these times of increasing global volatility and rising public interest in military and geopolitical news.

Giuda’s Multifaceted Career and Future Plans

Giuda, with a diverse background spanning architecture, management consulting, media, politics, and non-profits, intends to stay involved in national security and defense issues through his involvement with KG Capital. His extensive experience and unique perspective are expected to be instrumental in fostering growth and innovation in the capital markets. KG Capital’s focus on supporting startups dedicated to future technologies aligns with Giuda’s commitment towards facilitating progress and innovation.

Implications of the New Developments

The launch of KG Capital and the sale of AMN mark significant milestones in Giuda’s career. While the new firm leverages Giuda’s expertise to drive innovation in the financial market, AMN’s acquisition offers an opportunity for the news outlet to reach greater heights. These developments carry implications not just for Giuda and the entities involved, but also for the broader landscape of capital markets and media, hinting at a future where technology and media increasingly intersect.

AI & ML Business Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

