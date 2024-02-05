KCI Technologies Unleashes BRYX, a Transformative MaaS Platform for the AEC industry

Reputed multi-disciplinary engineering firm KCI Technologies Inc. has introduced a groundbreaking Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, BRYX, aimed at revolutionizing the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. BRYX is a cloud-based platform that marries machine learning, computer vision, and computational models, offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions crafted to enhance workflow efficiency and streamline processes for AEC professionals.

Driving Autonomy with AI-Powered Models

The BRYX platform boasts of a host of AI-powered models that enhance autonomy in the AEC industry. Among its innovative features is a personal protective equipment (PPE) detection model that aids in safety training, a traffic control device detection model designed for roadway construction, and RoboFlat, an avant-garde solution for testing concrete floor flatness using robotics.

High performance and User-Friendly Interface

Built on the cloud for superior performance, BRYX automates labor-intensive tasks, providing swift results. The platform's user-friendly interface, comprehensive model catalog, and support for easy data upload and model performance monitoring make it a robust tool for AEC professionals. Free trials are available for all models, allowing users to explore and experience the platform's capabilities without any upfront payment.

Integration and Expansion

Further enhancing its utility, BRYX offers APIs for seamless integration into third-party applications. This enables businesses to tap into new markets and boost revenue. The launch of BRYX mirrors KCI's profound market understanding and extensive experience, and the firm intends to augment the platform's catalog with more transformative models in the future.

KCI Technologies Inc., housing over 2,000 employee-owners, provides a wide array of services across the U.S., and is recognized among the top 50 engineering firms by Engineering News-Record. For more information on BRYX and its offerings, visit gobryx.com.