JPS Health Network Adopts AI-Based Gun Detection Platform by ZeroEyes

In a significant move towards ensuring safety in healthcare facilities, JPS Health Network's John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth has adopted the gun detection video analytics platform developed by ZeroEyes. This AI-based solution, seamlessly integrated with the hospital's existing digital security cameras, has been implemented to detect guns in real-time, thereby preventing potential violence and ensuring the well-being of patients, staff, and visitors.

AI Technology for Enhanced Security

The ZeroEyes platform employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence to accurately identify guns. Once a potential threat is detected, the platform instantly relays images to a 24/7 operations center. This center is manned by a team of trained military and law enforcement veterans who are equipped to validate the threat swiftly. Upon validation, the system provides immediate alerts and detailed information to the hospital police, thus enabling a rapid response to potential threats.

Healthcare Safety Amid Rising Concerns

The implementation of AI-based gun detection at the John Peter Smith Hospital comes amid growing concerns over the safety of healthcare facilities. The tragic shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October 2022, among others, has underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures. Nearly half of all gun violence incidents in healthcare facilities occur inside the buildings, requiring innovative solutions for threat mitigation.

ZeroEyes: A Commitment to Safety

Founded by military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes offers its AI-enabled services to various sectors, including education, corporate, and government facilities. The company's solution is HIPAA-compliant and has been awarded a SAFETY Act Designation from the US Department of Homeland Security. This recognition is indicative of the platform's reliability and adherence to stringent safety standards. The adoption of advanced technology like ZeroEyes is part of a broader trend among hospitals to counter the threat of gun violence and ensure the safety of their premises.