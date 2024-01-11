en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

John Deere’s Trailblazing AI Strategy: Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
John Deere’s Trailblazing AI Strategy: Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

In a recent conversation with CNBC, Jahmy Hindman, the Chief Technology Officer at John Deere, unveiled the company’s ambitious strategy to bring about a revolution in agriculture using artificial intelligence (AI). The comprehensive plan focuses on leveraging AI to create a fully autonomous farm by the year 2030, a feat that could significantly reshape the farming landscape and address pressing global challenges.

Breakthroughs in AI and Machine Learning

Central to Deere’s strategy are advancements in computer vision and machine learning. These technological strides are playing a pivotal role in overcoming current agricultural hurdles, including unpredictable weather patterns, scarcity of arable land, and labor shortages. At the heart of this transformative approach is Deere’s See Spray technology, an innovation that allows for the precision application of herbicides. Unlike conventional methods that involve spraying entire fields, this technology targets only weeds, thereby minimizing chemical usage and maximizing efficiency.

A Self-Improving System

The See Spray technology is designed to learn from new field conditions, growth stages, and diseases, continuously improving and contributing to the evolution of smarter and more automated farming machinery. The goal is to create an autonomous production cycle for crops like corn and soybeans, where every process, from planting to spraying and harvesting, can be accomplished without human intervention.

The Implications: Profitability, Productivity, and Sustainability

While this revolutionary approach is set to make farming more productive and profitable for farmers, it also aligns with sustainability efforts. By reducing herbicide usage and optimizing farming processes, Deere’s innovations can reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint and conserve water. Furthermore, the company is striving to make these AI-driven solutions available for retrofitting onto older machines, offering a solutions-as-a-service model that reduces upfront costs for farmers.

Global Impact

The potential global implications of these technologies are profound. They include the possibility of doubling crop production to feed a growing population, reducing carbon footprints, and conserving water, thereby addressing pressing issues like food insecurity and environmental sustainability. As Hindman indicated, John Deere’s vision is not only about revolutionizing farming but also about responding proactively to the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

At the CES 2024, John Deere showcased its autonomous tractor technology that enables farmers to remotely control tilling operations. The autonomous system, currently in beta testing, is expected to expand to fully autonomous corn and soybean production by 2030. The system can be retrofitted to John Deere tractors from 2020 onward. However, details regarding pricing have yet to be announced.

0
Agriculture AI & ML Sustainability
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
36 mins ago
Circular Matters and StoneCycling Innovate with CornWall: A Sustainable Interior Cladding
Belgium startup Circular Matters and Dutch company StoneCycling have joined forces to create a sustainable solution to interior design with the creation of CornWall, an innovative interior cladding derived from corn cobs, a widely available agricultural waste product. In an era where sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity, CornWall offers a green
Circular Matters and StoneCycling Innovate with CornWall: A Sustainable Interior Cladding
Climate Change's Grip on South Africa's Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation
45 mins ago
Climate Change's Grip on South Africa's Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation
Rumwell Farm Shop Champions Mental Health with Mind in Somerset Partnership
1 hour ago
Rumwell Farm Shop Champions Mental Health with Mind in Somerset Partnership
AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges
38 mins ago
AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges
AGRANA's Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24
39 mins ago
AGRANA's Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24
Decoding the Future of the Biological Organic Fertilizers Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners
42 mins ago
Decoding the Future of the Biological Organic Fertilizers Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
3 mins
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
3 mins
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
3 mins
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
4 mins
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
4 mins
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
5 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Jack Nicklaus Predicts His Major Championship Record to Stand Unchallenged
5 mins
Jack Nicklaus Predicts His Major Championship Record to Stand Unchallenged
Uncovering Early Signs of Dementia: Insights from Dr. Richard Restak's New Book
10 mins
Uncovering Early Signs of Dementia: Insights from Dr. Richard Restak's New Book
Jamshedpur FC Triumphs over NorthEast United in Kalinga Super Cup
10 mins
Jamshedpur FC Triumphs over NorthEast United in Kalinga Super Cup
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
5 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
40 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app