Jennifer Barker to Lead Human Resources at Carlyle: A Step Towards Modern HR Management

Washington-based alternative asset manager Carlyle, with approximately $382 billion in assets, has announced a significant shift in its leadership. Jennifer Barker, the current head of international human resources, is set to take over the role of chief human resources officer. She will step into the shoes of Bruce Larson, the former Goldman Sachs senior human-capital executive, who joined Carlyle in 2019 and is now stepping down. Barker's promotion is part of a broader series of advancements of senior female executives at Carlyle, a move initiated under the stewardship of CEO Harvey Schwartz.

Advertisment

Barker's Vision for Carlyle

Barker, who has been with Carlyle since 2016, brings a vision of innovation to her new role. Keen on exploring potential applications of artificial intelligence, she aims to rethink traditional employee feedback mechanisms. Recognizing that all workforce segments require more regular feedback, Barker is set to focus on enhancing emotional intelligence among employees. This approach indicates a shift towards a more modern, adaptive approach to human resources management.

Driving a Collaborative Culture

Advertisment

Barker's leadership is expected to continue fostering a collaborative culture at Carlyle. She will report to Christopher Finn, Carlyle's COO, and will continue to be based in London. As the new chief human resources officer, her role will be instrumental in shaping the company's human resources strategies and policies. In an era where businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of their human capital, Barker's appointment reflects Carlyle's commitment to keeping pace with modern HR challenges and opportunities.

Carlyle's Commitment to Female Leadership

The elevation of Barker underscores Carlyle's commitment to promoting female leadership. The company has been making strides in empowering women in executive roles under CEO Harvey Schwartz's leadership. Barker's appointment is a testament to their continued efforts to ensure gender diversity at the highest levels of the firm, setting a standard for other companies in the industry to follow.