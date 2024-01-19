J.B. Hunt Beats Expectations with Q4 Intermodal Volume Growth; Kroger-Albertsons Merger Delayed

In a move that surpassed industry expectations, major carrier J.B. Hunt reported a year-over-year intermodal volume growth of 6.5% in the fourth quarter, indicating significant market share gains when compared to the overall 5% increase in domestic intermodal volume.

Advertisment

Intermodal Rate Pressures Amid Volume Growth

Despite the substantial volume growth, J.B. Hunt experienced a 12.8% decline in revenue per load, consistent with an industry-wide drop in average intermodal rates per mile. However, service metrics such as intermodal train holdings per day have improved, bouncing back from previous disruptions.

The carrier's unexpected growth in the peak season led to the addition of 800 more containers into service, and an increase of 13% in the company's transcontinental network loads. While there is uncertainty about the continuation of this volume growth trend into the first quarter and beyond, conflict in the Red Sea and resulting freight diversions may potentially stimulate more intermodal business.

Advertisment

Early 2024: A Dip in Intermodal Volume

In contrast to the 2023 end-of-year peak, early 2024 has shown a 1.2% year-over-year decrease in loaded domestic intermodal volume, potentially due to adverse weather conditions. Despite these fluctuations, J.B. Hunt's Q4 results revealed a net profit of nearly $154 million, albeit down from $201 million in late 2022, on total operating revenues of $3.3 billion.

Delayed Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Advertisment

In the grocery sector, the closure date for the Kroger-Albertsons merger has been postponed to August, pending the Federal Trade Commission's decision on potential anticompetitive concerns. The merger promises a greater market concentration and growth in private-label brands.

AI Taking Over Retail Supply Chain Management

Meanwhile, retailers are increasingly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for supply chain management, with applications in demand and inventory forecasting. AI integration aims to improve in-stock rates, reduce over-ordering, and enhance resilience against disruptions. This trend was underscored at the National Retail Federation meeting, where the potential for a 'self-driving' supply chain was discussed.