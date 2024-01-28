ITC Limited Harnesses AI to Revolutionize Product Offerings and Consumer Insights

ITC Limited, a leading player in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, is harnessing the prowess of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize product offerings and glean insights into shifting consumer trends. Sanjay Singal, the Chief Operating Officer for ITC's Dairy & Beverages cluster, shared insights on how AI-powered consumer data hubs and sensing engines like ITC's Sixth Sense are segmenting consumers and mining brand insights via social media dialogues. He emphasized the role of these technologies in crafting brand communications that are contextually relevant and resonate with consumers.

AI Integration: A Game Changer for ITC

ITC's integration of AI spans its entire product value chain. The company is currently piloting programs that leverage AI to monitor cow health in its dairy business, representing a significant stride in ensuring the quality of its milk products. This AI application, which is in development, will allow farmers to gauge cow health through simple image scans, marking a significant technological leap in the dairy industry.

Enhancing Product Authenticity and Transparency

ITC is not just depending on technology for improved product quality, but also to enhance product authenticity. The company has adopted an innovative approach, offering consumers a 'product report card' that elucidates the quality of milk. This information can be accessed by consumers through WhatsApp, adding a layer of transparency and trust to the brand. In addition, ITC uses technology to maintain stringent temperature control throughout its supply chain, further ensuring the freshness and quality of its dairy products.

Bringing Consumers Closer to the Source

Embracing digital innovation, ITC has introduced QR codes on products like Aashirvaad Svasti's Organic Ghee. When scanned, these QR codes offer consumers virtual tours of the farms where the products originate, providing insights into the organic production processes. This initiative, part of ITC's commitment to organic products, extends to their Aashirvaad atta range as well. Consumers can trace the origin of the wheat used in these products, further reinforcing the brand's commitment to transparency and quality.