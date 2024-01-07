en English
Iron Mountain Downgraded to SELL Amid Growth Slowdown and High Valuation

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:04 am EST


In the ever-evolving landscape of data storage, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management, and information management services, has seen a distinct shift in its portfolio. Initially, the emphasis was on paper storage facilities, but the tide has turned towards data centers – a change largely driven by developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Growth Under Scrutiny

In July 2023, amidst a degree of skepticism, I gave IRM a HOLD rating at $63 per share. The future seemed unclear, and concerns lingered about the stock’s prospects. However, IRM has since outpaced the REIT index, returning an impressive 11%. The stock, though, remains notably more expensive than other REITs, and recent earnings have hinted at a slowdown in growth.

Diversification and Deceleration

In a strategic move to broaden its horizons, Iron Mountain acquired Regency Technologies for $200 million, expanding its IT asset recycling services – a positive step towards diversifying away from paper storage. However, the company’s year-to-date Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) growth has decelerated to a mere 3%, and service revenue growth has hit a plateau.

Challenging Forecasts and Financial Stability

Management has forecasted a conservative AFFO growth, but analysts are predicting higher rates – a perspective I find excessively optimistic. IRM’s balance sheet is currently rated BB-, with a considerable amount of floating rate debt and substantial interest expenses that could potentially hinder growth forecasts. The dividend yield stands at 3.9%, with a stable payout ratio, implying no immediate risk to the dividend. But, the stock’s high valuation and low operating margins cast a shadow of concern.

A Cautious Downgrade

Given the deceleration in revenue growth and the high valuation, I’m downgrading IRM to a SELL at $66.50 per share. My stance remains cautious. A re-acceleration of revenue growth or a realignment of valuations more closely with the sector could prompt me to reconsider.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

