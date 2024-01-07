Iron Mountain Downgraded to SELL Amid Growth Slowdown and High Valuation
In the ever-evolving landscape of data storage, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management, and information management services, has seen a distinct shift in its portfolio. Initially, the emphasis was on paper storage facilities, but the tide has turned towards data centers – a change largely driven by developments in artificial intelligence (AI).
Growth Under Scrutiny
In July 2023, amidst a degree of skepticism, I gave IRM a HOLD rating at $63 per share. The future seemed unclear, and concerns lingered about the stock’s prospects. However, IRM has since outpaced the REIT index, returning an impressive 11%. The stock, though, remains notably more expensive than other REITs, and recent earnings have hinted at a slowdown in growth.
Diversification and Deceleration
In a strategic move to broaden its horizons, Iron Mountain acquired Regency Technologies for $200 million, expanding its IT asset recycling services – a positive step towards diversifying away from paper storage. However, the company’s year-to-date Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) growth has decelerated to a mere 3%, and service revenue growth has hit a plateau.
Challenging Forecasts and Financial Stability
Management has forecasted a conservative AFFO growth, but analysts are predicting higher rates – a perspective I find excessively optimistic. IRM’s balance sheet is currently rated BB-, with a considerable amount of floating rate debt and substantial interest expenses that could potentially hinder growth forecasts. The dividend yield stands at 3.9%, with a stable payout ratio, implying no immediate risk to the dividend. But, the stock’s high valuation and low operating margins cast a shadow of concern.
A Cautious Downgrade
Given the deceleration in revenue growth and the high valuation, I’m downgrading IRM to a SELL at $66.50 per share. My stance remains cautious. A re-acceleration of revenue growth or a realignment of valuations more closely with the sector could prompt me to reconsider.
