AI & ML

Investor’s Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
In the realm of investment, overlooked healthcare stocks with promising long-term growth potential are ripe for the picking. At less than $100, stocks such as Teladoc Health (TDOC), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and Medtronic (MDT) offer intriguing opportunities for investors.

Telemedicine’s Torchbearer: Teladoc Health

Positioning itself as a key player in the telemedicine landscape, Teladoc Health has been diligently working on a strategy to balance revenue growth with profitability. The positive repercussions of this approach are evident in its improved EBITDA and free cash flow. Teladoc’s initial struggles post the acquisition of Livongo are giving way to a promising future. Its investments in chronic-care services, a necessity given the prevalence of chronic conditions in the US, are projected to drive revenue growth. The stock’s low price-to-sales ratio indicates a potentially undervalued investment opportunity.

Intellia Therapeutics: Gene Editing’s Vanguard

In the cutting-edge field of CRISPR gene editing, Intellia Therapeutics stands as a beacon of potential. The company could reap significant benefits from the industry’s first regulatory approval of a CRISPR-based therapy by a peer company. Intellia’s own pipeline, focused on treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), could trigger product launches later this decade. In the interim, positive trial data could provide a welcome boost to the stock.

Medtronic: MedTech’s Transformation Titan

Medtronic, the medical device leviathan, is gearing up for a transformation aimed at rejuvenating growth. The company is aggressively investing in high-growth medtech areas and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Thanks to its market leadership in various segments and its foothold in billion-dollar markets like diabetes care and structural heart, Medtronic promises a reliable investment with steady growth potential. Its forward P/E ratio and established product dominance make it a compelling option for investors scouting for lucrative opportunities with a $100 investment.

While the healthcare sector sees fluctuations due to concerns about rising medical costs, companies like UnitedHealth Group and others continue to signal potential for investment. Despite economic oscillations, healthcare stocks continue to serve as an inflation mediator due to the aging population and technological advancements. With U.S. healthcare spending trends and the expected rise in healthcare prices in 2022, these overlooked stocks may offer investors a solid path to explore.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

