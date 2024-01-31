Instacart Criticized for Bizarre AI-Generated Food Imagery

The grocery delivery service, Instacart, has found itself in the eye of a storm for its usage of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate food imagery and recipes, leading to bizarre and unrealistic depictions. This controversy came to light in early January when users on the Instacart subreddit began sharing examples of these odd images, including chickens conjoined at the shoulder and hot dogs with the texture of tomatoes.

Business Insider Exposes the AI Misstep

The issue gained widespread attention following a report by Business Insider, which delved into Instacart's dependence on AI. This report prompted Instacart to take down some of the problematic images. A recent check, however, revealed the presence of a few AI-generated pictures on the site still. In some cases, Instacart replaced the AI-generated images with what appears to be stock photos. An image for 'Simple Steamed Broccoli Crowns', previously featuring an unrealistic depiction of broccoli, is now replaced.

Instacart's Response to the Controversy

In response to the criticism, Instacart acknowledged its use of AI-generated photos and recipes. The company stated that it aims to enhance user experience and meet consumer expectations as AI technology advances. However, it is worth noting that Instacart isn't alone in this debacle. Other food delivery platforms like Uber Eats have also been found using AI-generated imagery, sometimes leading to errors, such as mistaking a 'medium whole pie' for a dessert instead of a pizza.

Consumer Perception of AI-Generated Imagery

Interestingly, a survey on consumer perception of generative AI imagery reveals a mixed bag. While consumers find such imagery aesthetically pleasing, they also deem it untrustworthy. With the rapid improvement of generative AI models, distinguishing between real and AI-generated images is becoming increasingly challenging. It raises questions about the ethical implications of using AI in such a manner and the potential for confusion and mistrust among consumers.