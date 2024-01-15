en English
AI & ML

InnovateAI Lagos 2024: Harnessing AI’s Transformative Power in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
On the horizon of Nigeria’s technological landscape is the imminent InnovateAI Lagos 2024, a premier artificial intelligence conference and hackathon. Slated for February 23rd and 24th, 2024, the event is a beacon for over 1,000 AI enthusiasts ranging from researchers and entrepreneurs to investors, thought leaders, and regulators. The conference’s theme, ‘Adapting AI For Nigeria: Crafting Intelligent Solutions For Our Unique Landscape,’ embodies its mission to explore and harness AI’s transformative power in a uniquely Nigerian context.

Keynote Speakers and Learning Opportunities

Headlining the event is Rodger Werkhoven, an influential figure from OpenAI, who, along with other notable experts, will offer insights into AI advancements. Participants will also have a platform to showcase AI-based products, expanding the boundaries of what’s possible within the Nigerian AI ecosystem. The conference promises not just to be a learning experience, but also an opportunity to foster connections and collaborations within the AI industry.

AI’s Growing Influence in Nigeria

Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria is not just an emerging trend; it’s a burgeoning market with a compound annual growth rate projected to exceed 30% within the next five years. Key sectors poised for AI-induced transformation include healthcare, agriculture, finance, and education. Innovations range from revolutionizing patient care and diagnostics in healthcare to enhancing crop yield predictions and pest control in agriculture, transforming customer service and fraud detection in finance, and creating personalized learning experiences in education. This growth trajectory underscores the potential of AI as a catalyst for addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Uniting the AI Ecosystem

The InnovateAI Lagos 2024 is viewed as a crucial step towards eliminating silos within the Nigerian AI ecosystem. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the conference aims to foster a shared understanding, imbibe best practices, and shape the future of AI in Nigeria and beyond. The event’s emphasis on regulation, ethics, and responsible deployment of AI also signals a commitment to ensuring that AI’s transformative power is harnessed responsibly and sustainably.

AI & ML Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

