en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat

The future of retail and payment platforms in India is set to be revolutionized with the announcement of a major investment plan by Infibeam Avenues, a leading fintech firm. The company has committed to investing Rs 2,000 crore by 2030 in Gujarat, marking a significant step towards the development of advanced technology solutions nationwide. The announcement was made during the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024.

Phronetic.ai: A New AI Hub

The proposed investment will be directed towards the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) hub called ‘Phronetic.ai‘. This state-of-the-art hub will be based in GIFT city, Gandhinagar, and will be dedicated to the creation of cutting-edge vision AI technology for payments and platforms specifically designed for retailers.

Collaboration and Job Creation

Phronetic.ai is expected to foster collaboration among government bodies, private enterprises, tech startups, and retailers. In addition, the hub aims to create employment opportunities for over 5,000 individuals, thus contributing to the strengthening of India’s AI landscape. Infibeam Avenues plans to collaborate with around 100,000 retailers, making a significant impact on the nationwide retail sector.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues, highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government. He emphasized that this strategic move is a step towards strengthening their partnership and fostering growth opportunities for retailers across the country. By focusing on the development of AI technology, Infibeam Avenues is dedicated to positioning Gujarat as a leading AI Hub for innovative retail solutions and enhancing the adoption of AI technology among retailers nationwide.

0
AI & ML Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
3 mins ago
Navigating Workplace Retention Strategies in 2024: The Threat of 'EX Recession' and AI Integration
As the calendar flipped to 2024, a new set of challenges emerged for employers worldwide. The ongoing pandemic and ensuing talent shortages had nudged companies to prioritize employee experience and engagement strategies—key drivers for productivity and retention. However, a concerning trend is on the horizon, as indicated by Forrester. With the immediate effects of the
Navigating Workplace Retention Strategies in 2024: The Threat of 'EX Recession' and AI Integration
Generative AI by iStock: Getty Images' New AI Art Tool Unveiled at CES 2024
39 mins ago
Generative AI by iStock: Getty Images' New AI Art Tool Unveiled at CES 2024
Fox Corporation Unveils Blockchain-Based Content Verification System
49 mins ago
Fox Corporation Unveils Blockchain-Based Content Verification System
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
6 mins ago
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
Ringfence Raises $1.5M to Safeguard Creators' Rights in AI-Generated Content
7 mins ago
Ringfence Raises $1.5M to Safeguard Creators' Rights in AI-Generated Content
Luma Leverages Nvidia's GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI
21 mins ago
Luma Leverages Nvidia's GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
29 seconds
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
37 seconds
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
1 min
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
2 mins
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
2 mins
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
4 mins
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
4 mins
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
5 mins
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
5 mins
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
42 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app