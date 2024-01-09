Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat

The future of retail and payment platforms in India is set to be revolutionized with the announcement of a major investment plan by Infibeam Avenues, a leading fintech firm. The company has committed to investing Rs 2,000 crore by 2030 in Gujarat, marking a significant step towards the development of advanced technology solutions nationwide. The announcement was made during the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024.

Phronetic.ai: A New AI Hub

The proposed investment will be directed towards the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) hub called ‘Phronetic.ai‘. This state-of-the-art hub will be based in GIFT city, Gandhinagar, and will be dedicated to the creation of cutting-edge vision AI technology for payments and platforms specifically designed for retailers.

Collaboration and Job Creation

Phronetic.ai is expected to foster collaboration among government bodies, private enterprises, tech startups, and retailers. In addition, the hub aims to create employment opportunities for over 5,000 individuals, thus contributing to the strengthening of India’s AI landscape. Infibeam Avenues plans to collaborate with around 100,000 retailers, making a significant impact on the nationwide retail sector.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues, highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government. He emphasized that this strategic move is a step towards strengthening their partnership and fostering growth opportunities for retailers across the country. By focusing on the development of AI technology, Infibeam Avenues is dedicated to positioning Gujarat as a leading AI Hub for innovative retail solutions and enhancing the adoption of AI technology among retailers nationwide.