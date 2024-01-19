Industry Outlook for Channel Sales Amidst Economic Recovery and AI Integration

In an insightful dialogue with Jennifer Follett of CRN, Mike Crosby of Circana unveiled a panoramic view of the future channel sales landscape, underscoring the influence of the economy, AI, and other pivotal factors as we transition into 2024. Despite experiencing a decline in IT hardware sales, with a dip of 5-6%, Crosby remains optimistic about the industry's buoyancy. He cited the robust growth in software and cloud sectors, both of which have registered double-digit and solid 9-10% increases, respectively, buttressing the overall market performance.

Economic Recovery and Market Revitalization

As the economic conditions improve, Crosby expects a surge in business investments, particularly from midsize and enterprise companies. He predicts that the impending refresh cycle for devices purchased during the early stages of the pandemic will stimulate growth in hardware sales. However, he also cautions that economic constraints might compel some companies to extend their devices' lifecycle. Crosby's forecast for 2024 suggests modest improvements in the first half, with a substantial growth trajectory on the horizon for 2025 and 2026, particularly as Windows 10 reaches its end of service in October 2025.

Channel Sales: A Strategic Perspective

For solution providers keen on starting 2024 on a high note, Crosby's advice is clear: harness the momentum of cloud and software, gear up for increased hardware spend, and embrace the emergence of AI PCs. He stresses the importance of comprehending the role of AI PCs in businesses and anticipates that as the definition and use cases for AI PCs become clearer, they will likely command higher average selling prices.

AI and Hardware Sales

Meanwhile, the AI industry in China is in full throttle, actively seeking AI chip autonomy in response to U.S. chip sanctions. Despite production capacity limitations and trade restrictions, there is optimism about the growth of China’s AI chip market. This industry is expected to spearhead the global chip expansion in 2024, with 18 new fab projects emerging. Moreover, the integration of AI is expected to significantly impact the sales of semiconductor giants like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), propelling their growth in the AI market and boosting their revenue through AI-related products. However, the impact of U.S. chip restrictions might curb the performance and global competitiveness of Chinese AI chips.

As we navigate through these shifting tides, Crosby emphasizes the potential role of technology in maintaining productivity amid potential increases in unemployment. He suggests that technology can enable businesses to 'do more with less,' thereby offering opportunities for channel partners to contribute to their clients' success, a key narrative for 2024.