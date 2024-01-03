India’s Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity: The Role of Generative AI

India, with its diverse linguistic landscape, faces a significant challenge when it comes to inclusivity. However, advances in Generative AI and foundational models offer comprehensive solutions to overcome these language barriers, enabling access to a plethora of information in local languages. These technologies have proven particularly beneficial for those who are unable to read or write, facilitating voice-to-text conversions and image search in mother tongues.

The Role of Government

The Indian government plays a crucial role in fostering the development and widespread adoption of these technologies. By investing in policies, incentives, content creation, capacity building, and public initiatives such as Bhashini and Bharat GPT, the government can help bridge the language gap. Bhashini is an AI-based language translation platform, while Bharat GPT, a collaboration between IIT Madras, IIT Mumbai, and Reliance Jio, is an Indian large language model (LLM) available in 12 Indian languages.

Contribution of Companies

Several companies, including DheeYantra, Saarthi.ai, Devnagri.ai, Karya.in, and Reverie, are also contributing significantly to the AI/NLP landscape. They provide conversational platforms and translation services in Indian languages, thus facilitating linguistic inclusivity. The government can further leverage these services to translate vast amounts of English content into Indian languages.

Investment in Personalized Tutoring and Infrastructure

Investments could also be steered towards personalized tutoring in Indian languages, as demonstrated by Khan Academy’s Khanamigo chatbot. Infrastructure development through skill hubs and common service centers can help alleviate the scarcity of resources. The Commission of Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) is set to make its dictionaries, which utilize Sanskrit roots and grammar, available online to support AI development with a connection to ancient Indian knowledge.

The Future of Linguistic Inclusivity

The proactive role of the Indian government and the robust contributions from various companies are setting the stage for a future where linguistic inclusivity is not a challenge but a standard. As these technologies continue to evolve, India’s myriad languages and dialects will not be barriers but bridges to a wealth of knowledge and information.