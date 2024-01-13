en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

India’s GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
India’s GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity

India is catapulting into the forefront of the generative AI (GenAI) landscape, carving a niche with a distinctive focus on Indic languages. Spearheading this movement is Bhavish Aggarwal’s startup, Ola Krutrim, which has unveiled its language model, Krutrim base, and a chatbot derived from it. The model’s proficiency in comprehending and generating content in Indic languages reportedly surpasses that of OpenAI’s GPT-4, a globally recognized leader in GenAI. However, Krutrim’s prowess in English lags behind its competitors, a gap it aims to bridge in its future developments.

Deepening Indic Representation

Ola Krutrim’s prime objective is to bring a wider representation of Indic languages into AI, a goal that aligns with India’s broader tech vision. Plans for supporting all officially recognized Indic languages and launching an advanced model version are already underway. This linguistic inclusivity has the potential to revolutionize enterprise workflows and various sectors in India, fostering a more localized user experience.

Riding the GenAI Wave

While Ola Krutrim is leading the charge, other industry heavyweights are not far behind. Tech Mahindra has embarked on The Indus Project, focusing on a Hindi language model, while Reliance Industries is collaborating with Nvidia to build robust AI infrastructure. In partnership with IIT-Bombay, Reliance is also developing Bharat GPT, another testament to India’s growing GenAI prowess.

Startups Fueling the GenAI Ecosystem

Echoing the larger tech narrative, startups like Sarvam AI and Corover are building their own Indic language models, contributing to a vibrant and diverse GenAI ecosystem. These collective efforts, fueled by the government’s Digital India initiative and a push for AI proficiency upskilling, promise to cement India’s position as a global GenAI powerhouse.

The recent strategic initiatives by Nvidia, launched on January 11, 2024, further fortify India’s AI landscape. By providing free access to substantial content for universities, technical institutes, and startups, and partnering with businesses to build AI infrastructure, Nvidia is catalyzing India’s pursuit of AI advancements and economic growth. As India continues to foster responsible AI use, the potential for enhanced productivity and significant topline growth is immense.

0
AI & ML India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
4 mins ago
Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367
Ohio, the heartland state of America, finds itself on the frontline of a battle against a new form of digital deception—deepfake fraud. The state’s lawmakers have initiated a move to tackle this growing menace with the introduction of House Bill 367. This legislative effort is designed to address the escalating concerns surrounding the misuse of
Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367
AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation
1 hour ago
AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation
'AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building' Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement
1 hour ago
'AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building' Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
1 hour ago
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
1 hour ago
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
1 hour ago
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Danny Kruger Critiques Conservative Party's Performance
24 seconds
MP Danny Kruger Critiques Conservative Party's Performance
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticizes 'Disgusting' Masters Venue
35 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticizes 'Disgusting' Masters Venue
Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape
42 seconds
Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape
Ohio Governor Expresses Tentative Support for Browns Stadium Project
49 seconds
Ohio Governor Expresses Tentative Support for Browns Stadium Project
Willow Bark Extract: A New Hope in Antiviral Treatment
2 mins
Willow Bark Extract: A New Hope in Antiviral Treatment
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
2 mins
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
4 mins
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
4 mins
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
19 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app