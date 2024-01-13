India’s GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity

India is catapulting into the forefront of the generative AI (GenAI) landscape, carving a niche with a distinctive focus on Indic languages. Spearheading this movement is Bhavish Aggarwal’s startup, Ola Krutrim, which has unveiled its language model, Krutrim base, and a chatbot derived from it. The model’s proficiency in comprehending and generating content in Indic languages reportedly surpasses that of OpenAI’s GPT-4, a globally recognized leader in GenAI. However, Krutrim’s prowess in English lags behind its competitors, a gap it aims to bridge in its future developments.

Deepening Indic Representation

Ola Krutrim’s prime objective is to bring a wider representation of Indic languages into AI, a goal that aligns with India’s broader tech vision. Plans for supporting all officially recognized Indic languages and launching an advanced model version are already underway. This linguistic inclusivity has the potential to revolutionize enterprise workflows and various sectors in India, fostering a more localized user experience.

Riding the GenAI Wave

While Ola Krutrim is leading the charge, other industry heavyweights are not far behind. Tech Mahindra has embarked on The Indus Project, focusing on a Hindi language model, while Reliance Industries is collaborating with Nvidia to build robust AI infrastructure. In partnership with IIT-Bombay, Reliance is also developing Bharat GPT, another testament to India’s growing GenAI prowess.

Startups Fueling the GenAI Ecosystem

Echoing the larger tech narrative, startups like Sarvam AI and Corover are building their own Indic language models, contributing to a vibrant and diverse GenAI ecosystem. These collective efforts, fueled by the government’s Digital India initiative and a push for AI proficiency upskilling, promise to cement India’s position as a global GenAI powerhouse.

The recent strategic initiatives by Nvidia, launched on January 11, 2024, further fortify India’s AI landscape. By providing free access to substantial content for universities, technical institutes, and startups, and partnering with businesses to build AI infrastructure, Nvidia is catalyzing India’s pursuit of AI advancements and economic growth. As India continues to foster responsible AI use, the potential for enhanced productivity and significant topline growth is immense.