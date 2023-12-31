en English
India's AI Revolution: Driving Growth and Innovation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
India’s AI Revolution: Driving Growth and Innovation

In a world increasingly reliant on technology, India is poised to ride the wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is predicted to significantly elevate the country’s annual growth rate by an impressive 1.3 percentage points by 2035. The AI revolution is gradually revealing its expansive potential across diverse sectors in the nation, from media and advertising to healthcare and education.

Unleashing the Power of AI

The evolution of AI in India is marked by industry leaders like DaveAI and Kiya.ai. DaveAI, a Bengaluru-based platform, employs Virtual Sales Avatars to augment brand experiences, while Kiya.ai utilizes AI in open finance solutions, promoting financial inclusion and smarter decision-making. Another notable innovation, the AI-driven Breath Band by Breath AI, integrates ancient breathing techniques with AI technology for health monitoring, revealing AI’s potential in the health sector.

(Read Also: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Massachusetts Mansion: A Suspected Domestic Violence Case)

Educating the Future

In an effort to equip future generations with the necessary skills to navigate the digital transformation, India’s first AI University was established in Karjat near Mumbai. The institution offers specialized programs in AI and Future Technologies, underscoring the importance of foundational AI education across disciplines.

AI: A Game-Changer

Beyond immediate applications, experts anticipate AI’s role in battling financial crime, ameliorating customer relations, and detecting deepfakes, further attesting to its far-reaching implications. AI’s potential to boost global GDP, as projected by Goldman Sachs, and its potential to revolutionize resource management and drive innovation in clean technologies, illustrates its potential to act as a catalyst for significant economic and environmental transformations.

(Read Also: Narendra Modi in ‘Super Boss Avatar’ at Live Event)

However, as AI continues to shape the global economy, strategic policy interventions will be crucial to harness its potential for societal benefit. Policymakers will need to prioritize frameworks that promote inclusivity, support vulnerable workers, and foster a dynamic, competitive environment to ensure AI serves as a force for good, fostering a future where prosperity is shared, and progress benefits all.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

