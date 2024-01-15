IMF Warns of AI's Potential Impact on Global Job Market and Inequality

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised a red flag about the potential fallout from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global labor market. The IMF suggests nearly 40% of jobs worldwide could bear the brunt of AI's rise, with the impact more profound on high-income economies than emerging markets and low-income countries.

High-Income Nations at Greater Risk

High-income nations are likely to experience a more significant impact from AI, with the IMF estimating that about 60% of jobs in these regions could be disrupted. While some sectors could harness AI for increased productivity, the overall effect raises concerns about worsening inequality on a global scale.

Emerging Markets and Low-Income Countries Less Exposed

The IMF's assessment shows that exposure to AI disruption is lower in emerging markets (40%) and even less in low-income countries (26%). The lack of infrastructure and skilled workers necessary to tap into AI's potential benefits in these regions could exacerbate inequality, widening the gap between countries and socio-economic classes.

Polarization within Countries

The IMF also drew attention to the potential for AI to fuel income and wealth disparities, leading to polarization within countries. Workers equipped to employ AI may see their productivity and wages rise, while those unable to adapt could fall behind. This polarization, according to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, could stoke social tensions if not adequately addressed by policymakers.

Artificial Intelligence in Focus at the World Economic Forum

This warning comes amid discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Global leaders are gathered to deliberate on various issues, including the impacts of AI. The theme for this year's WEF meeting is 'Rebuilding Trust,' emphasizing the need for open dialogue between policymakers, business leaders, and civil society.