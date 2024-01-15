IMF Warns of AI’s Impact on Global Employment: High-Income Economies at Greater Risk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded an alarm on the possible impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on global employment, suggesting that as many as 40% of jobs worldwide could be affected. The implications of this trend could be profound with high-income economies standing to lose more compared to emerging markets and low-income countries. The IMF’s Chief, Kristalina Georgieva, has underscored the need for policymakers to preemptively engage with this trend to prevent AI from exacerbating social tensions.

AI and Productivity: A Double-Edged Sword

While AI has the potential to significantly boost productivity and global growth, it also poses a threat to job security and could deepen existing inequalities. The IMF’s analysis indicates that about 60% of jobs in high-income nations could be impacted by AI, with the possibility of enhancing productivity for half of these roles. However, the exposure to AI is projected to be around 40% in emerging markets and 26% in low-income countries.

AI’s Potential Impact on Inequality

Due to their inability to immediately benefit from AI advancements, potentially due to the lack of infrastructure and skilled workers, these countries may witness increased inequality. The IMF’s report also raises concerns about the potential polarization within income brackets, as AI may lead to higher productivity and salaries for some workers, while leaving others behind.

AI: A Key Point of Discussion at Davos

Goldman Sachs has also acknowledged the impact of generative AI, suggesting it could affect as many as 300 million jobs globally, but also recognized its potential to improve labor productivity and GDP growth. The topic of AI’s benefits and drawbacks is expected to be a key point of discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, an event that has recently faced criticism for being perceived as out of touch and irrelevant.

In conclusion, AI is expected to be a major game-changer in the global job market. Policymakers and leaders worldwide need to address the potential benefits and drawbacks of AI to ensure a balanced and equitable global economy.