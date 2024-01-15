en English
AI & ML

IMF Warns AI Could Impact 40% of Global Jobs, Calls for Proactive Measures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
IMF Warns AI Could Impact 40% of Global Jobs, Calls for Proactive Measures

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded an alarm that the rising tide of artificial intelligence (AI) could potentially impact almost 40% of jobs globally. This trend poses a more significant risk to high-income economies, with around 60% of jobs in these regions susceptible to the influence of AI. The warning, delivered by IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, underscores the urgency for proactive measures from policymakers to mitigate this ‘troubling trend’ and prevent the exacerbation of social tensions.

The Impact of AI on Global Jobs

According to the IMF’s analysis, the integration of AI into various sectors could increase productivity for approximately half of the impacted jobs in high-income nations. However, this development also brings forth the potential for job displacement, particularly in sectors that could be automated. As such, the rise of AI could lead to a dual-edged sword, heralding an era of increased efficiency and productivity while casting a shadow of uncertainty over job security.

AI and Inequality

The IMF’s report also highlighted the potential for AI to exacerbate inequality within and between countries. While some workers might enhance their productivity and salaries by harnessing AI, others could fall behind. This could lead to a polarization of income brackets, widening the gap between the affluent and the less fortunate. Furthermore, emerging markets and low-income countries could find themselves at a disadvantage due to their lack of infrastructure and skilled workers to immediately benefit from AI, raising concerns over an increasing global inequality.

Proactive Measures Against AI Disruption

Amidst the rapid rise of AI, Georgieva called for policymakers to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraining programs. These measures aim to make the AI transition more inclusive, protect livelihoods, and curb inequality. Policymakers are also urged to foster conditions that would allow low-income countries to seize the opportunities presented by AI. In doing so, they could potentially narrow the gap between advanced economies and developing nations, ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared universally.

This prescient warning from the IMF comes at a time when global discussions on AI are gathering momentum, including at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The forum, which focuses on ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ is expected to feature extensive dialogue on the benefits and drawbacks of AI. Such discussions are crucial in shaping the future of AI in our societies, ensuring that its integration into our lives brings about positive change rather than social discord.

AI & ML Economy International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

