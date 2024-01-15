en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

IMF Sounds Alarm on AI’s Impact on Global Jobs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
IMF Sounds Alarm on AI’s Impact on Global Jobs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded the alarm on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global workforce. According to the IMF’s recent analysis, nearly 40% of jobs worldwide could be disrupted by AI, with high-income nations at greater risk. This stark warning was issued amidst the backdrop of the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

The IMF’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, underscored the dual nature of AI as a driver of productivity and economic growth, but also as a potential source of job displacement and increased inequality. The report found that about 60% of jobs in high-income nations could be affected by AI, which might enhance productivity but also put jobs at risk.

Emerging Markets and Low-Income Countries: Less Immediate Disruption but More Inequality

Emerging markets and low-income countries might face less immediate disruption due to a lack of infrastructure and skilled workers. However, this could potentially exacerbate inequality as these nations might not be able to leverage AI to the same extent as their wealthier counterparts.

Jobs and Inequality: The Polarization within Income Brackets

The report paints a stark picture of a future where the income gap might widen. Workers who can leverage AI may see productivity and income gains, while those who cannot could fall behind. This polarization within income brackets could lead to increased social tensions if not handled proactively.

Proactive Policymaking: The Need of the Hour

The IMF urges policymakers to address these challenges proactively to mitigate social tensions. The report’s release comes as leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss issues, including AI, amidst critiques that the forum is becoming out of touch. The theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ for this year’s event underscores the need for leaders to address these pressing issues head-on.

0
AI & ML Economy International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
23 seconds ago
Investor Finds Promise in EndoTech: An AI-Driven Trading Platform
Investors navigating the crypto landscape are finding solace in AI-driven trading platforms like EndoTech. One such investor, with a substantial disposable income, shares their experience with the platform, praising its performance over the past three months. Despite initial skepticism, the investor’s journey with EndoTech has been one of pleasant surprises and a testament to the
Investor Finds Promise in EndoTech: An AI-Driven Trading Platform
Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant
54 mins ago
Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant
Adecco CEO Discusses the Profound Impact of AI on Global Employment
1 hour ago
Adecco CEO Discusses the Profound Impact of AI on Global Employment
DARPA to Present Briefing on ASIMOV Project: Setting Ethical Standards for Military AI
9 mins ago
DARPA to Present Briefing on ASIMOV Project: Setting Ethical Standards for Military AI
Groundbreaking Machine Learning Model Predicts Regiochemical Outcomes of Complex Molecules
14 mins ago
Groundbreaking Machine Learning Model Predicts Regiochemical Outcomes of Complex Molecules
Chief Economists Optimistic on AI's Role in Enhancing Productivity: WEF24 Insights
17 mins ago
Chief Economists Optimistic on AI's Role in Enhancing Productivity: WEF24 Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
6 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
9 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
15 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
16 seconds
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
23 seconds
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
34 seconds
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
35 seconds
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Lottery Winners' Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder
45 seconds
Lottery Winners' Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder
Takeru Segawa's Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms
46 seconds
Takeru Segawa's Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
43 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app