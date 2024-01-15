IMF Sounds Alarm on AI’s Impact on Global Jobs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded the alarm on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global workforce. According to the IMF’s recent analysis, nearly 40% of jobs worldwide could be disrupted by AI, with high-income nations at greater risk. This stark warning was issued amidst the backdrop of the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

The IMF’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, underscored the dual nature of AI as a driver of productivity and economic growth, but also as a potential source of job displacement and increased inequality. The report found that about 60% of jobs in high-income nations could be affected by AI, which might enhance productivity but also put jobs at risk.

Emerging Markets and Low-Income Countries: Less Immediate Disruption but More Inequality

Emerging markets and low-income countries might face less immediate disruption due to a lack of infrastructure and skilled workers. However, this could potentially exacerbate inequality as these nations might not be able to leverage AI to the same extent as their wealthier counterparts.

Jobs and Inequality: The Polarization within Income Brackets

The report paints a stark picture of a future where the income gap might widen. Workers who can leverage AI may see productivity and income gains, while those who cannot could fall behind. This polarization within income brackets could lead to increased social tensions if not handled proactively.

Proactive Policymaking: The Need of the Hour

The IMF urges policymakers to address these challenges proactively to mitigate social tensions. The report’s release comes as leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss issues, including AI, amidst critiques that the forum is becoming out of touch. The theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ for this year’s event underscores the need for leaders to address these pressing issues head-on.