IMF Raises Alarm on AI: 40% of Global Jobs at Risk

In a world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence (AI), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a report that rings alarm bells about the potential impact of this technology on the global labor market. The IMF estimates that nearly 40% of jobs worldwide are at risk due to the rapid advancement of AI, with high-income countries potentially bearing the brunt of this technological revolution.

Advertisment

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

While AI's potential to boost productivity and spur global growth is undeniable, the IMF warns that it could also aggravate income and wealth inequality, replacing jobs and deepening social tensions. According to the IMF, in high-income nations 60% of jobs could be affected by AI, with approximately half of these potentially reaping the benefits of increased productivity.

Emerging Markets and AI

Advertisment

In stark contrast, emerging markets and low-income countries are estimated to see 40% and 26% of their jobs impacted by AI, respectively. Many of these countries lack the necessary infrastructure and skilled workforce to immediately capitalize on AI, which could exacerbate existing inequalities. The IMF warns of a potential polarization effect within countries, where workers capable of leveraging AI may see their wages rise, while those unable to adapt could be left behind.

IMF Chief's Call to Action

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF chief, has called on policymakers to address this burgeoning issue and mitigate the risk of technology contributing to further inequality. This plea comes as global leaders convene at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the pros and cons of AI are set to be a major topic of debate, despite the event's criticism for being out of touch and ineffective.

The IMF's findings parallel Goldman Sachs' prior warning that generative AI could impact up to 300 million jobs. However, it's not all doom and gloom. The same technology could lead to significant labor productivity growth and a potential 7% increase in GDP. The task for policymakers, therefore, is not to halt the march of AI, but rather to ensure its benefits are equitably distributed and its potential fallout responsibly managed.