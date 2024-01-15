IMF Predicts AI Impact on 60% of Jobs in Advanced Economies

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to impact a significant portion of jobs worldwide, as reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, AI will affect 60% of jobs in advanced economies and 40% of jobs globally. The figures drop to 26% for low-income countries. The impact of AI will not be uniform, with some workers facing job losses and others potentially experiencing increased productivity and income levels. However, this disparity in impact may further widen the digital divide and increase cross-country income disparities.

AI’s Impact on Advanced Economies

AI’s impact will be felt most profoundly in advanced economies and some emerging markets, with an estimated 60% of jobs affected. Georgieva warns that the AI revolution may necessitate new social safety nets to protect those who lose their jobs. The IMF study underscores the potential of AI to enhance productivity, but it also warns of the risks. Roughly half of the jobs impacted by AI could experience productivity gains, but the other half could face job losses.

Addressing the Digital Divide

With the advent of AI, there is a risk of exacerbating the digital divide and cross-country income disparity, especially impacting older workers. Georgieva emphasized the need for policies that help low-income countries adapt to and capitalize on the opportunities offered by AI. For these countries, embracing AI expeditiously is crucial to mitigating its threats and leveraging its benefits.

AI’s Potential for Productivity and Growth

Despite the risks, AI offers a tremendous opportunity to boost productivity levels and fuel global growth. The IMF report predicts that while labor markets in emerging markets and developing economies will see a smaller initial impact from AI, they are also less likely to benefit from the enhanced productivity that will arise from AI integration in the workplace. The challenge lies in helping low-income countries catch the opportunities that AI will present. The global economy could use an AI-related productivity boost, especially at a time when growth is historically muted.

The rapid advance of artificial intelligence has raised important questions about its potential impact on the global economy. However, the key lies in striking a balance between leveraging AI for enhanced productivity and recognizing the irreplaceable value of human skills.