AI & ML

Hilke Schellmann’s ‘The Algorithm’: Unmasking Biases in AI Recruitment

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Hilke Schellmann's 'The Algorithm': Unmasking Biases in AI Recruitment

What if the gatekeeper to your dream job was not a human, but an algorithm? This is the reality illustrated in Hilke Schellmann’s new book ‘The Algorithm’, a deep dive into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) used by HR departments for screening resumes and recommending promotions.

Schellmann, an investigative journalist and NYU professor, casts a critical eye on these automated systems, revealing their tendency to perpetuate bias and frequently fail to identify the most suitable candidates.

Unmasking the Flaws in AI Recruitment

Schellmann’s investigation began with first-hand research. She posed as a job seeker, testing various hiring software. These tools, designed to analyze data from resumes, video interviews, social media, and other sources, often delivered inaccurate assessments.

In one notable instance, a resume screener rated her highly for a position when she responded nonsensically in German. In another, a personality algorithm provided conflicting ratings based on her different social media profiles.

These examples expose the cracks in AI recruitment systems. They reflect and amplify biases present in their training data. A screener that altered scores upon detecting the phrase ‘African American’ on a resume is a stark illustration of this. Such bias is not only unethical but also leads to a systemic failure in finding the best candidates for the job.

Transparency and Testing: A Call to Action

Highlighting the widespread use of these AI tools, Schellmann emphasizes the need for greater transparency and testing. An unchecked and flawed system can lead to significant harm, perpetuating discrimination and bias in the hiring process.

The potential legal ramifications for companies are enormous. However, the societal implications are even more profound. If we allow these systems to continue running unchecked, we risk reinforcing and amplifying societal inequalities.

Navigating the Automated Hiring Landscape

Beyond exposing the flaws in the system, Schellmann’s book offers practical advice to job seekers navigating the automated hiring landscape. She advocates for a more human-centered approach, emphasizing the importance of building strong relationships and understanding individual motivations.

She also calls for societal measures to control biased HR technology, underscoring the importance of using technology effectively while maintaining a human touch.

In the era of AI and machine learning, the recruitment and talent management landscape is rapidly changing. These technologies hold promise for reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and fostering inclusivity throughout the employee journey.

However, as Schellmann’s investigation reveals, we must tread cautiously, keeping a vigilant eye on their potential for bias and discrimination. ‘The Algorithm’ is a timely reminder that as we shape these technologies, we must ensure that they, in turn, shape a fairer and more inclusive society.

AI & ML Human Rights
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.


