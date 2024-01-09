en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Poised to Acquire Juniper Networks: A $13 Billion Deal in the Making

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Poised to Acquire Juniper Networks: A $13 Billion Deal in the Making

In a significant development in the world of technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Juniper Networks. The deal, estimated to be worth approximately $13 billion, is part of HPE’s strategic plan to bolster its offerings in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Deal Announcement on the Horizon

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that an official announcement regarding the deal could be made within the week, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal. The news of the prospective acquisition has led to a notable shift in the stock market. Following the report, shares of HPE witnessed a drop of 7.7%, while Juniper’s stock value increased by a substantial 21% in extended trading.

No Official Confirmation Yet

As of now, neither party has confirmed the reports. HPE declined to comment on the speculation, while Juniper Networks has not yet responded to requests for comment. Last year, HPE had announced the launch of a cloud computing service specifically designed for AI systems, akin to ChatGPT. This move was seen as a significant step towards embracing AI technologies.

Juniper Networks’ Relevance

Juniper Networks, on the other hand, has made a name for itself in the industry with its high-performance networking solutions. Its portfolio encompasses routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, AI-enabled networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies. The proposed acquisition of Juniper by HPE could potentially strengthen HPE’s foothold in the AI domain.

Broader Trend in the Tech Sector

This potential acquisition is indicative of a broader trend in the technology sector, wherein companies are actively looking to expand their capabilities through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Other notable instances include medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific’s agreement to acquire Axonics Inc for $3.7 billion. In another significant deal, Johnson & Johnson and Merck announced their plans to acquire cancer therapy developers, hinting at a robust year for deals in the healthcare sector.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 mins ago
The Dawn of AI and Robotics in Consumer Products
In an era of rapid technological advancement, the fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics into everyday consumer products is ushering in a transformative wave across various industries. This integration is not only enhancing functionality and efficiency but also enriching user experience and convenience in unprecedented ways. Smarter Homes and Personal Gadgets Household appliances and
The Dawn of AI and Robotics in Consumer Products
Revolutionizing Everyday Life: The Integration of AI and Robotics into Consumer Products
1 hour ago
Revolutionizing Everyday Life: The Integration of AI and Robotics into Consumer Products
Nebraska Lawmakers Grapple with AI Voice Cloning: A Call for Legislation
3 hours ago
Nebraska Lawmakers Grapple with AI Voice Cloning: A Call for Legislation
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
2 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
5 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
5 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
6 mins
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
6 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
7 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
7 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
9 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
10 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
17 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app