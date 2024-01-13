en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Bids $14 Billion for Juniper Networks: A Strategic Move in AI-Driven Networking

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:56 am EST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Bids $14 Billion for Juniper Networks: A Strategic Move in AI-Driven Networking

In a surprising turn of events, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has placed a bid of $14 billion for Juniper Networks. This bold move aims to challenge Cisco Systems for the lead in networking, a sector that is gaining increasing significance due to the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in enterprise architectures.

Challenging Cisco’s Dominance

Analysts are viewing the acquisition as a potential boon for HPE’s networking business. However, they have also expressed concerns about the substantial debt HPE could incur from this deal and the limited impact it might have on the competitive dynamics within the industry, considering Cisco’s continued dominance.

HPE’s Strategic Move

HPE announced the $14 billion acquisition deal, thereby valuing Juniper Networks at $40 per share. This deal is seen as a strategic maneuver by HPE to establish a firm footing in the rapidly evolving AI market.

AI: A Priority in Tech

This development comes at a time when AI continues to be a priority within the tech industry. The recent CES event underscored this, with expectations that generative AI will see practical enterprise implementation in the near future. Further, OpenAI, recognized for its notable contributions to AI, is facing a lawsuit from the New York Times and has launched a GPT Store for custom chatbots, along with a ChatGPT subscription service.

AI’s Rising Influence and Challenges

Other AI-related news includes Google’s legal challenges over patent infringement, potential antitrust investigations into the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership, and U.S. lawmakers pushing for AI regulation. The World Economic Forum has warned that AI-powered misinformation poses a substantial short-term threat to the global economy. In addition, various AI developments across industries are highlighted, from Nvidia’s RTX GPUs bringing generative AI to numerous devices, to partnerships and funding rounds for AI startups in drug discovery, customer service, and content generation.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
3 mins ago
October 2023: A Defining Month in Machine Intelligence
October 2023 marked a turning point in the realm of machine intelligence, bringing a plethora of advancements in large language models (LLMs) and their incorporation into diverse systems. A landmark breakthrough was achieved in generating images in just one second on Macs with M1 or M2 chips using Latent Consistency Models (LCMs), a refined version
October 2023: A Defining Month in Machine Intelligence
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
36 mins ago
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
1 hour ago
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
CES 2024: A Showcase of New Laptops for Students and Users with Diverse Needs
6 mins ago
CES 2024: A Showcase of New Laptops for Students and Users with Diverse Needs
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 mins ago
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Artificial Intelligence Risks under Spotlight: FINRA and World Economic Forum Voice Concerns
14 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence Risks under Spotlight: FINRA and World Economic Forum Voice Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
13 seconds
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
38 seconds
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
58 seconds
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
1 min
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
2 mins
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
2 mins
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
3 mins
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
4 mins
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app