Herald’s AI-assisted Summer Quiz and Concerns About Missing Individual

Whether you are a muggle or a wizard, the name Sirius Black is likely to ring a bell. In the beloved Harry Potter series, this complex character executed an audacious escape from the infamous wizarding prison, Azkaban. As fans of the series will recall, Sirius was the first inmate to break free from the prison that was thought to be inescapable. This captivating story of resilience and resourcefulness is just one of the many topics you will encounter in the Herald’s Summer Quiz.

A Fun-Filled Challenge for the Holidays

For those seeking an engaging activity during the Christmas and New Year’s period, the Herald’s Summer Quiz could be just the ticket. A 20-question challenge that goes live at 12 pm, it is designed to test your general knowledge and perhaps even teach you something new. What sets this quiz apart is its unique creation process, with questions prepared with the help of an artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT. This sophisticated AI tool has been instrumental in crafting a quiz that is not only informative but also entertaining.

How to Participate

To join this exciting event, readers need to be registered and logged into their NZ Herald account. But the fun doesn’t stop at noon – another quiz is scheduled for 3 pm, offering a second opportunity to test your wits against the AI-crafted questions.

Concerns About a Missing Individual

On a more serious note, the article also mentions Jordan van Deursen, a 29-year-old who has not returned from a planned trip. His current whereabouts remain unknown, and further details about the situation are not provided. The inclusion of this information serves as a stark reminder that, amidst the holiday festivities, there are still pressing matters that require our attention and concern.